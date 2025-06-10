Rap battle: Russian teens brawl on Pattaya Walking Street

Tourists on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street got more than they bargained for when a booze-fuelled bust-up erupted between a gang of rowdy Russian lads and a crew of Thai rappers, sending holidaymakers diving for cover.

The street fight, which kicked off around 12.44am, yesterday, June 9, saw four Russian teenagers, aged between 18 and 19, clash violently with a group of well-known Thai rappers, right in the heart of South Pattaya’s bustling nightlife zone.

Footage of the chaos, filmed by a shocked tourist on a mobile phone, quickly spread online, sparking outrage and debate over safety in one of Thailand’s top tourist spots.

A local vendor who witnessed the drama told reporters the Russians had first entered a pharmacy, causing such a scene that staff asked them to leave.

“They were loud and drunk, so the owner asked them to get out.”

Instead of backing off, the group loitered outside a nearby cannabis shop, ignoring warnings to move.

That’s when things started heating up. A brief verbal confrontation broke out, prompting authorities to temporarily break it up.

But it wasn’t over. Minutes later, the Russian teens returned, allegedly taunting and making rude gestures, including exposing themselves, to a group of Thai rappers hanging nearby. That’s when all hell broke loose, with punches flying as stunned tourists looked on, said a pub worker to the Daily News.

“The Russians were clearly drunk and started provoking them by flashing their bits and acting aggressive. The rappers weren’t having it.”

As of press time, no official complaints have been filed with Pattaya police, but the violent scuffle has rattled nerves and sparked calls for tighter control of rowdy nightlife revellers.

The incident came just hours after another Russian national, 54 year old Viachelave Gurov, was assaulted and robbed in a separate case by a Thai man known as “Chicken”, who claimed the tourist had acted inappropriately towards his toddler daughter, a claim still under police investigation.

Locals say Pattaya’s image is once again taking a beating, as tensions rise between tourists, partygoers, and residents trying to keep the peace.