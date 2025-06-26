Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya
Clothes vendor hospitalised after bust-up over loud music at night market
A brawl broke out in a Pattaya night market after a petty squabble over loud music escalated into a punch-up, with one stallholder ending up in hospital.
Emergency crews raced to the Threpprasit Soi Market just before midnight yesterday, June 25, after reports of a violent bust-up between rival vendors.
They arrived to find a bloodied clothing seller nursing bruises and a swollen head, while his attackers had already scarpered. He was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital by rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan.
The victim told cops the trouble began with a long-running feud between him and a neighbouring perfume vendor. He said the rival trader had previously moaned about the music volume at his stall.
“I apologised and turned it down. But then I saw him blasting music even louder.”
When he confronted the perfume peddler, tempers flared. He admitted flicking a rude gesture during a row the day before, which may have sparked the ambush.
“He came back with mates and jumped me,” the victim claimed.
Pattaya police seized a bystander video and are combing CCTV to track down the culprits. Officers said investigations are ongoing and vowed to bring the attackers to justice, reported Pattaya News.
The bust-up is the latest in a series of public scraps in the seaside party town.
Just last month, stunned tourists watched in horror as a brutal catfight erupted on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street. Six Thai women were filmed punching, kicking and wrestling in the rain at 5am on May 17, a wild melee that quickly went viral.
Security guards had to step in as the soaked street scrap spiralled out of control. Witnesses said the brawl was fuelled by booze and a row over work in the city’s cut-throat nightlife scene.
Latest Thailand News
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani
ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps
Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: