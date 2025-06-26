Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya

A brawl broke out in a Pattaya night market after a petty squabble over loud music escalated into a punch-up, with one stallholder ending up in hospital.

Emergency crews raced to the Threpprasit Soi Market just before midnight yesterday, June 25, after reports of a violent bust-up between rival vendors.

They arrived to find a bloodied clothing seller nursing bruises and a swollen head, while his attackers had already scarpered. He was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital by rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan.

The victim told cops the trouble began with a long-running feud between him and a neighbouring perfume vendor. He said the rival trader had previously moaned about the music volume at his stall.

“I apologised and turned it down. But then I saw him blasting music even louder.”

When he confronted the perfume peddler, tempers flared. He admitted flicking a rude gesture during a row the day before, which may have sparked the ambush.

“He came back with mates and jumped me,” the victim claimed.

Pattaya police seized a bystander video and are combing CCTV to track down the culprits. Officers said investigations are ongoing and vowed to bring the attackers to justice, reported Pattaya News.

The bust-up is the latest in a series of public scraps in the seaside party town.

Just last month, stunned tourists watched in horror as a brutal catfight erupted on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street. Six Thai women were filmed punching, kicking and wrestling in the rain at 5am on May 17, a wild melee that quickly went viral.

Security guards had to step in as the soaked street scrap spiralled out of control. Witnesses said the brawl was fuelled by booze and a row over work in the city’s cut-throat nightlife scene.