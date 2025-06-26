Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen

Petition claims Paetongtarn’s soft Cambodia stance breached serious ethical standards

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
57 1 minute read
Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s political temperature is set to soar next week as the Constitutional Court gears up to decide whether to suspend Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a controversial leaked audio clip involving former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Former Constitutional Court judge Jaral Phakdeethanakul has come out swinging, predicting the court will accept a petition against the Thai premier on July 1 and issue an immediate suspension.

Speaking during a live phone-in on Nation TV’s Kom Chad Luek, Jaral said his view was based on years of experience on the bench.

Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen | News by Thaiger
Photo of Jaral Phakdeethanakul courtesy of The Nation

The petition, filed by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, accuses the PM of a serious ethical breach over a private conversation with Hun Sen, in which Paetongtarn allegedly adopted a lenient stance on Cambodia amid escalating Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

“She’s already admitted the clip is real,” Jaral noted. “It clearly shows her taking a soft approach with Cambodia, which raises questions about her ability to lead during a national security crisis.”

The leaked audio, which Jaral claimed shows Paetongtarn “begging” Hun Sen, has fuelled outrage online and reignited concerns about Thailand’s response to recent border skirmishes. Critics say her tone in the clip made Thailand look weak.

Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Gavroche Thailande

“I see it’s extremely necessary for the Constitutional Court to move up the petition for urgent deliberation,” said Jaral, adding that public pressure and ongoing military tensions justify an immediate response.

Related Articles

He warned that her continued presence in office could aggravate the dispute, particularly after she allegedly referred to Thailand’s Second Army Area as an “opponent”—a statement that the Senate cited as further evidence of her compromised leadership.

Jaral also claimed the court already has a full translation of the clip and doesn’t need further investigation before acting. He expects the court to issue an injunction and suspend her from duty while the case is reviewed, reported The Nation.

A final ruling could take six to eight months, but Jaral insists decisive action is needed now.

He dismissed concerns that suspending Paetongtarn could trigger a military coup.

“If the military wanted a coup, it would’ve acted when the clip first surfaced,” he said.

Jaral floated Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as a potential caretaker, suggesting he would be better suited to lead during such volatile times.

Latest Thailand News
Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video) Thailand News

Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video)

39 seconds ago
Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen Thailand News

Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen

9 minutes ago
Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes Education

Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes

14 minutes ago
Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed Phuket News

Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed

24 minutes ago
People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move Bangkok News

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move

33 minutes ago
Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya Thailand News

Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya

45 minutes ago
73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium Bangkok News

73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

53 minutes ago
EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol Finance

EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

57 minutes ago
Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya Pattaya News

Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks Thailand News

Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks

1 hour ago
Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions Bangkok News

Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions

1 hour ago
Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar Pattaya News

Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill Bangkok News

Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill

2 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued

2 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

2 hours ago
Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya Pattaya News

Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya

2 hours ago
2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong Phuket News

2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids Thailand News

Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

18 hours ago
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

18 hours ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

19 hours ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

19 hours ago
Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police Crime News

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

19 hours ago
Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July Thailand News

Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

19 hours ago
Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty Crime News

Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

19 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x