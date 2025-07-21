Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

Early-morning drama sparks fresh warnings on notorious Walk Street party strip

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A Japanese tourist had a narrow escape in the early hours of this morning after a group of transgender sex workers allegedly tried to rob him during a flirty encounter on Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street.

The incident, reported at 4.46am, today, July 21, unfolded right in the heart of the city’s raucous red-light district. The victim, a man in his 30s who asked not to be named, said he was approached by several transwomen offering services as he strolled down the street.

After refusing their advances, things took a sinister turn.

“They started hugging me and touching me. That’s when I realised they were trying to unclip my gold necklace.”

Sensing the attempted theft, the tourist pushed the gang away and quickly sought help from nearby tourist police.

The suspects scattered into the crowd before officers could apprehend them. Thankfully, no valuables were taken, and the man escaped unharmed, Pattaya News reported.

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya | News by Thaiger Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Despite declining to press charges, the shaken tourist urged police to review local CCTV footage and issue fresh warnings to others.

“I just want other people to be careful,” he added. “It all happened very fast. You don’t expect that when you’re on holiday.”

Pattaya Tourist Police have since pledged to increase patrols along the bustling strip, particularly during peak hours when tourists are most vulnerable.

A spokesperson said: “We take these reports seriously. Walking Street should be safe for everyone. We’ll be stepping up our presence to deter further incidents.”

And it seems these sorts of nighttime shenanigans are nothing new.

In recent months, Pattaya has seen a spate of similar crimes involving transgender suspects targeting male tourists, usually in the early hours when defences are down and alcohol is flowing.

Last month, an Indian tourist claimed a sex worker fled with 20,000 baht after a night together. In another case, a transwoman allegedly struck a man over the head with her handbag before fleeing with his valuables.

Earlier this year, two suspects were arrested over a series of thefts targeting visitors from India and Turkey, with charges including night-time theft and using motorbikes to make a quick getaway.

As police increase their efforts to clean up the city’s image, tourists are being reminded of a golden rule: if it feels too friendly, it probably is.

Latest Thailand News
2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child&#8217;s father seriously injured Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child’s father seriously injured

8 minutes ago
Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025 Bangkok News

Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025

21 minutes ago
Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path Thailand News

Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path

34 minutes ago
Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up Pattaya News

Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up

44 minutes ago
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families Thailand News

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families

58 minutes ago
Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university Thailand News

Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

1 hour ago
Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya Pattaya News

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border Thailand News

Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border

2 hours ago
No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism Phuket News

No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

2 hours ago
Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province Crime News

Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

2 hours ago
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout Thailand News

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

2 hours ago
Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy Phuket News

Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

4 hours ago
Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand Thailand News

Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

4 hours ago
Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video) Phuket News

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

4 hours ago
Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya Pattaya News

Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

4 hours ago
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

5 hours ago
Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa Phuket News

Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

5 hours ago
Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape Phuket News

Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape

5 hours ago
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations Crime News

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

5 hours ago
Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress Thailand News

Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

6 hours ago
Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam Thailand News

Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya Pattaya News

Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x