Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

A Japanese tourist had a narrow escape in the early hours of this morning after a group of transgender sex workers allegedly tried to rob him during a flirty encounter on Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street.

The incident, reported at 4.46am, today, July 21, unfolded right in the heart of the city’s raucous red-light district. The victim, a man in his 30s who asked not to be named, said he was approached by several transwomen offering services as he strolled down the street.

After refusing their advances, things took a sinister turn.

“They started hugging me and touching me. That’s when I realised they were trying to unclip my gold necklace.”

Sensing the attempted theft, the tourist pushed the gang away and quickly sought help from nearby tourist police.

The suspects scattered into the crowd before officers could apprehend them. Thankfully, no valuables were taken, and the man escaped unharmed, Pattaya News reported.

Despite declining to press charges, the shaken tourist urged police to review local CCTV footage and issue fresh warnings to others.

“I just want other people to be careful,” he added. “It all happened very fast. You don’t expect that when you’re on holiday.”

Pattaya Tourist Police have since pledged to increase patrols along the bustling strip, particularly during peak hours when tourists are most vulnerable.

A spokesperson said: “We take these reports seriously. Walking Street should be safe for everyone. We’ll be stepping up our presence to deter further incidents.”

And it seems these sorts of nighttime shenanigans are nothing new.

In recent months, Pattaya has seen a spate of similar crimes involving transgender suspects targeting male tourists, usually in the early hours when defences are down and alcohol is flowing.

Last month, an Indian tourist claimed a sex worker fled with 20,000 baht after a night together. In another case, a transwoman allegedly struck a man over the head with her handbag before fleeing with his valuables.

Earlier this year, two suspects were arrested over a series of thefts targeting visitors from India and Turkey, with charges including night-time theft and using motorbikes to make a quick getaway.

As police increase their efforts to clean up the city’s image, tourists are being reminded of a golden rule: if it feels too friendly, it probably is.