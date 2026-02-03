Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist

A group of security guards at a Pattaya beer bar have come under fire after assaulting a foreign tourist in public view, with the incident caught on video and widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred in Soi 6, Nong Prue subdistrict, in Pattaya, which is lined with bars and nightlife venues, popular among both Thai and international tourists.

The video shared online showed guards from an entertainment venue physically assaulting a tourist, sparking public backlash and further damaging the area’s already fragile tourism reputation.

A security guard at the scene, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, said a foreign tourist had gotten into a dispute with a group of guards dressed in blue uniforms.

The situation escalated when attempts at resolving the issue failed, prompting the tourist to flee. The guards allegedly chased after him, and a scuffle ensued.

The witness claimed the tourist threw punches and attempted to flee, prompting them to help restrain him, resulting in the chaotic scene captured in the video.

After detaining the tourist, they said they told the venue to contact police, then returned to their own duties, claiming the bar where the incident occurred was not under their supervision.

Pattaya Police Superintendent Pol. Col. Anake Sathongyu has ordered an investigative team to review the incident and summon all guards seen in the clip for questioning.

Dailynews reported that officers are also working to identify and locate the injured tourist for further statements, as no official complaint has yet been filed.

Pattaya Police have stated that the matter will be investigated thoroughly, with fairness to all parties and that legal action will be taken against anyone found to have violated the law.

In similar news, two foreigners remain at large after physically assaulting two Thai security guards for stopping them from urinating outside a shopping mall in Phuket. One of the victims is now in critical condition.

