Slippery smash: Cha-am pickup crash leaves 12 workers injured

Slick road sends truck onto central barrier after being rear-ended by another pickup

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A rainy-day crash in Phetchaburi left at least 12 people injured after a pickup lost control and smashed into another truck packed with construction workers.

The accident happened at around 5.20pm yesterday, August 29, along Phetkasem Road near kilometre marker 200 in Cha-am subdistrict, Cha-am district. Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene following reports of a serious collision.

Officers discovered a grey Nissan pickup driven by 34 year old Manat. He escaped without injury and was waiting to give his account to investigators. Nearby was a black Isuzu pickup, driven by 33 year old Sompong. His vehicle had been carrying a group of construction workers in the rear.

Police said the Nissan lost control on the wet road, slamming into the back of the Isuzu. The impact forced the worker truck onto the central reservation, throwing several passengers onto the road. Emergency responders confirmed that 12 people suffered injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones. All were transported to Cha-am Hospital for treatment.

Workers told officials they were on their way back to their camp when the crash happened. They claimed the Nissan skidded and crashed directly into their vehicle, sending bodies flying as the Isuzu mounted the barrier.

Traffic police noted that the road surface was slippery at the time due to heavy rain. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, with officers pledging to ensure fairness to both drivers, reported KhaoSod.

Rescue teams worked quickly to clear the road, with traffic delayed for nearly an hour before normal flow resumed.

Police confirmed they are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine liability. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and insurance representatives are expected to join the probe.

In similar news, a Thai truck driver was seriously injured after his six-wheeler lost control in heavy rain and crashed into an electric pole in Chon Buri. The accident occurred on the morning of July 22 near the entrance to Ploy Yai Village on Highway 331.

