Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video)

Bright Choomanee August 4, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 3, a pickup truck’s wheel detached and rolled across an intersection before hitting a curb. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the incident was captured on video and shared online as a warning to other drivers.

The footage depicted a black pickup truck carrying a motorcycle at the rear, halting at a red light at the Nong Krasang intersection in Non Thai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

As the truck slowed, one of its wheels detached and rolled across the intersection before crashing into the opposite sidewalk with significant force. The impact sent the wheel airborne before it eventually came to a standstill.

Fortunately, as seen in the video, the incident occurred when the intersecting road had a green light and no vehicles were present, preventing any harm.

The video serves as a public safety reminder, urging road users to exercise caution. Vehicle owners, particularly those whose vehicles may be at risk, should regularly inspect their vehicles to prevent accidents or similar incidents, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a viral video clip has ignited safety concerns online, showing a lorry missing a wheel and sporting a dangerously bulging tyre while travelling along Thep Kasattri Road in Thalang, Phuket.

The 27-second footage, shared by a well-known local social media page, quickly gained traction and drew a wave of reactions from concerned viewers.

The incident took place in the outbound lane, where a construction company’s heavily loaded lorry was spotted transporting building materials. The individual who captured the video described the condition of the vehicle as highly hazardous.

In the video, the person filming comments, “That’s a heavy load, this is extremely dangerous. One wheel is gone, and the other tyre looks ready to blow. It’s full of holes.”

