That’s bananas! Pickup splits in two after 4-tonne durian blowout

Picture courtesy od KhaoSod

A pickup truck carrying 4,000 kilogrammes of durians overturned after a rear tyre burst, causing the vehicle to split into two parts.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 22, on Mittraphap Road, kilometre marker 51, heading towards Bangkok in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Auaychai Phromwong from Klang Dong Police Station received a report of the accident, which left the driver trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency services, including the Si Ma Mongkhon municipal rescue unit and the Klang Dong rescue unit, rushed to the scene.

At the scene, a light green Toyota Revo pickup truck with a Nakhon Sawan licence plate was found overturned in the road’s central reservation. The truck, carrying over 4,000 kilogrammes of durians, was severely damaged, with the pickup bed separated from the cabin. The vehicle had flipped onto its side due to the force and weight of the load.

Rescue personnel quickly assisted the driver, identified as 44 year old Anuchit, who sustained facial injuries and bruising. Initial investigations revealed that Anuchit was transporting durians from Sisaket province to Mae Sot district in Tak province.

He was driving alone in the far-right lane past Chokchai Farm 1 when he noticed the vehicle swerving violently. A rear tyre burst, causing the truck to lose control and overturn multiple times before landing in the central reservation.

Fortunately, Anuchit was wearing a seatbelt, which prevented him from being ejected from the vehicle. A pickup truck following behind captured the entire incident on a dashcam before the tyre burst.

The driver of this vehicle stopped to assist and provided the footage to rescue teams as evidence. Anuchit was then taken to Pak Chong Nana Hospital for treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a reckless U-turn, a drunk driver, and a milk truck combined in a dramatic collision that left three injured at a well-known accident-prone Pattaya junction, just days after another serious crash there left a pedestrian critically hurt.

