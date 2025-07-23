Pole-axed! Trucker trapped in mangled cab after rain-slick smash

Stormy skid ends in high-voltage drama on highway 331 in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A Thai truck driver was left trapped and bloodied after his six-wheeler spun out of control in heavy rain and slammed into an electric pole in Chon Buri.

The crash happened at 9.45am yesterday, July 22 near the entrance to Ploy Yai Village along Highway 331 (Sattahip–Chachoengsao). The white Hino truck was returning from an auto parts delivery when it veered off the rain-soaked road.

The driver, 59 year old Kiattisak Janthakasem, was pinned behind the wheel, unable to move as his cab crumpled around him.

Rescuers from the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Foundation raced to the scene armed with hydraulic cutting gear. They battled to free Kiattisak, who had suffered injuries to both legs. He received first aid at the scene before being rushed to Pattaya Hospital.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Kiattisak told Pattaya News that he’d just delivered some parts and was heading back home.

“The road was slick from the rain and I lost control. The truck spun and hit the pole. I couldn’t do anything.”

Police are now investigating the incident to determine whether excessive speed, worn tyres, or other factors contributed to the crash. Damage to the electric pole and nearby infrastructure is also being assessed.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

The collision is just the latest in a string of road horrors around Pattaya this week.

In the early hours of July 21, 24 year old Chanaphon Huadsi was left fighting for her life after ramming her Honda Zoomer-X motorbike into the rear of a stationary Toyota Commuter van on Sukhumvit Road. The van’s rear windscreen shattered on impact, and the mangled bike was found lodged in the back.

Then, later the same day at 6.06pm, a bronze Honda Jazz ploughed through a packed Isaan restaurant in Soi Nong Yai after colliding with a pickup. A food vendor and a teenage girl were hurt in the chaos.

Rescue teams were on the scene within minutes to treat the injured and clear the wreckage.

