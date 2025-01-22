Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi
A tragic accident occurred when a car veered off the road and crashed into an electricity pole, snapping it in two. The driver, a 59 year old man named Thanakorn, was killed instantly.

The incident took place at 6.01pm yesterday, January 21, along Phetkasem Road in Don Khun Huai subdistrict, Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province.

Police Lieutenant Suthat Majaeo, deputy inspector at Cha-am Police Station, received a report about the accident involving a Toyota sedan with the license plate 7อ-6073 Bangkok. The car was found in a wrecked state, entangled with a high-voltage electricity pole.

The impact was so severe that it left the car in pieces, scattering belongings and documents around the area. The high-voltage pole was left leaning, necessitating the use of two large cranes to stabilise it and remove the vehicle, causing significant traffic congestion over several kilometres.

Rescue teams, using hydraulic equipment, extricated the driver’s body from the wreckage. Thanakorn was identified as a resident of Wang Manow subdistrict, Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi province.

Surveillance footage showed the car driving normally before losing control and crashing into the pole. It is suspected that the driver may have experienced a sudden fainting spell or fell asleep at the wheel, reported KhaoSod.

The body was transported to Cha-am Hospital for further investigation and legal proceedings, before being returned to the family for religious rites.

In related news, a tragic accident occurred in Chon Buri when a 36 year old woman collided with a parked pickup truck while riding her motorcycle. The accident, which took place on a dimly lit road near the Sattahip Naval Base, resulted in her death at the scene.

Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation attempted CPR on the victim, Somboon Chomsiri, but she succumbed to her injuries, which included severe facial wounds.

