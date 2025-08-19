Former traffic officer survives horrific crash thanks to amulet

Bright Choomanee
August 19, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former traffic officer narrowly survived a severe road accident involving a pickup truck on the Udon Thani-Sakon Nakhon Road in the Mueang Nong Han district of Udon Thani province.

The vehicle overturned multiple times, causing extensive damage, but the driver emerged with only minor injuries, attributing his survival to a protective amulet.

The incident occurred at 8pm yesterday, August 18 when the police received reports of a pickup truck losing control and overturning. Responding to the scene along with local emergency services, they found the white Isuzu pickup, registration number ป 5179 Udon Thani, flipped over with significant damage.

Locals had already helped the injured driver, who was identified as 32 year old former traffic officer Phong Sakon, also known as Oung.

Phong Sakon, while smiling, recounted that he was transporting tiles from Udon Thani city to build a chicken coop and a fish pond. He attributed his survival to a revered amulet he had worn for two years, a belief he expressed by holding the amulet up and offering thanks.

Describing the sequence of events, a friend of Phong Sakon noted that he had recently taken early retirement from the police force. On the day of the accident, he was driving from Udon Thani city, carrying tiles to his garden in Mueang Nong Han.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

He speculated that the vehicle might have lost control or swerved to avoid something, ultimately skidding almost 150 metres before hitting a large tree and a traffic sign. Both the tree and the sign were severely damaged, and the pickup was left in a wrecked state.

Remarkably, despite the damage, Phong Sakon sustained only a minor head injury, which was treated at Udon Thani Centre Hospital. His friend attributed the miraculous escape to the ivory necklace and the amulet of the revered deity, believing it played a role in saving his life, reported KhaoSod.

Residents expressed concerns about the lack of street lighting along this section of the road, noting that while most of the route is well-lit, this particular area is not, often leading to accidents. They urged the Nong Han Highway Department 2 to consider installing additional lighting to prevent further incidents.

