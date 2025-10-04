Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya

Viral post reignites debate over stray animal control

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
86 1 minute read
Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A leisure trip turned sour in South Pattaya when a couple returned from squid fishing to find their vehicle allegedly wrecked by stray dogs at a private parking lot near Bali Hai Pier.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, October 2, went viral after 37 year old Apisit Pienkasikum shared his ordeal on Facebook, warning others of the potential hazard.

Apisit said he parked his red Ford Raptor pickup truck at the lot around 5pm, paying 100 baht for non-overnight parking before heading out on a boat trip. When he returned at about 11pm, he discovered roughly 10 stray dogs surrounding the vehicle, with several hiding beneath it.

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

At first, he brushed off the situation and tried to scare the animals away. But when he started the engine, the dashboard lit up with multiple system failure warnings, including steering, gearbox, brakes, hill-start assist, charging system, and several sensors. The truck’s electric gear system also locked, preventing it from shifting into neutral.

Stranded, Apisit was forced to call for a tow truck. His vehicle was hauled to a service centre at 3am yesterday, October 3, where mechanics found extensive damage, allegedly caused by the dogs. The main wiring harnesses near the gearbox were severed, ground and steering wires damaged, and fender liners and wheel well insulation torn. The cost of repairs was estimated at nearly 100,000 baht, but fortunately, his first-class insurance covered the damage.

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

“If I didn’t have insurance, I would have been left to pay for everything myself, with no one taking responsibility.”

Apisit posted a video of a dog climbing another parked car, claiming it showed the animals’ destructive behaviour. He called on Pattaya police to take urgent action to manage stray dogs, particularly in tourist areas, reported The Pattaya News.

When journalists visited the parking lot, no dogs were present. The caretaker said the animals, usually seen around Buddha Hill, tend to appear in the morning and evening when locals feed them. This was reportedly the first incident of its kind, with previous complaints limited to rats damaging car wiring. Staff have since pledged to monitor vehicles more closely.

Latest Thailand News
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

2 minutes ago
Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya

16 minutes ago
Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9

39 minutes ago
Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water | Thaiger Politics News

Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water

1 hour ago
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

1 hour ago
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

2 hours ago
Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions

2 hours ago
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

19 hours ago
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

19 hours ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

19 hours ago
Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin | Thaiger Finance

Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin

19 hours ago
Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims

20 hours ago
The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season | Thaiger Events

The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season

20 hours ago
Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht

20 hours ago
Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

20 hours ago
The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea | Thaiger Phuket Travel

The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea

20 hours ago
Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom

21 hours ago
Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

21 hours ago
British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post | Thaiger South Thailand News

British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

21 hours ago
Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

22 hours ago
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

22 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

22 hours ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

22 hours ago
Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.