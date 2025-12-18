Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success

Thailand’s sporting community suffered a loss yesterday, December 17, after national karate coach Kanokporn Donsamran, widely known as Kru Gift, was killed in a road accident in Loei province just hours after helping the Thai karate team secure an impressive medal haul at the 2025 SEA Games.

A native of Loei, 38 year old Kanokporn was travelling home after completing her duties with the national team when the fatal crash occurred at around midnight in Wang Saphung district. Police said the car she was travelling in collided with the rear of a sugarcane truck, resulting in her death at the scene.

The tragedy came only a few hours after Thailand’s national karate athletes delivered one of their strongest SEA Games performances in recent years, winning a total of 11 medals under her guidance, including four gold, five silver, and two bronze medals, marking a significant achievement for the Thai karate squad at the regional competition.

Thailand Karate Association has issued a statement expressing its condolences, describing Kanokporn as a dedicated coach who had devoted herself to the development of Thai karate and played a crucial role behind the team’s success.

Colleagues and athletes described her as a mentor and source of inspiration for younger competitors, whose commitment and passion helped shape a new generation of Thai karate practitioners.

Her passing represents the loss of a respected figure whose work and dedication left a lasting mark on Thai sport.

In related SEA Games news, the Malaysian pencak silat team allegedly assaulted referees and competition officials during the SEA Games competition in Thailand, saying the referee team favored the Thai athlete.

The bout ended in a 60-60 draw on points. After deliberation, the referees awarded the victory to the Thai athlete. Following the announcement, Malaysian national team head coach, together with athletes and several staff members, formally lodged a protest with competition officials.

 

