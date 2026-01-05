Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police

Key insights from the news Copy Cambodia allowed 162 Thai nationals to return to Thailand through the Chanthaburi border checkpoint, with six of them later identified as wanted criminals.

The returnees were previously stranded in Cambodia, and their repatriation followed a ceasefire, with Cambodian authorities pushing back hundreds of Thai workers.

The six individuals with outstanding arrest warrants were wanted for joint murder and online gambling offenses and were taken for further questioning by Thai police.

Despite no major clashes reported recently, tensions remain high along the Thai-Cambodian border, with accusations of sovereignty violations and war crimes exchanged between both nations.

Cambodia allowed 162 Thai nationals to return to Thailand through a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi province on Saturday, January 3, with six of them later found to be wanted criminals.

Cambodian authorities reportedly pushed back hundreds of Thai workers who had been stranded in the country, sending them home via the Chanthaburi border following a ceasefire.

According to Channel 7, four buses carrying Thai nationals arrived at a checkpoint in Battambang province, Cambodia, in the early hours of Saturday. The checkpoint is located opposite the Ban Laem Permanent Border Checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, on the Thai side.

Cambodian officials escorted a total of 162 Thai nationals from the buses to the crossing point and allowed them to return to Thailand.

Thai authorities later discovered that six of the returnees had outstanding arrest warrants. The Royal Thai Police said the six suspects were wanted for joint murder and online gambling offences.

All returnees were escorted to a temporary holding area for screening and background checks. Officials said the process aimed to separate potential victims of human trafficking from those suspected of deliberately crossing the border to work illegally.

The six individuals with arrest warrants were taken separately in a police van for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Police said the group of Thai nationals had previously been staying in several areas of Cambodia, including Chong Chom, O Smach, and Siem Reap.

Authorities added that investigations would be expanded to cover other possible offences, particularly those involving mule accounts, which are often linked to transnational crime networks.

In a separate update, the 2nd Army Area reported that there had been no major heavy-weapon engagements along the Thai-Cambodian border in recent days. However, both sides continue to deploy and reinforce forces in the area.

Despite the absence of large-scale clashes, tensions remain high. Cambodian authorities accused Thailand of violating its sovereignty, while the Thai military insisted its actions were defensive and carried out within Thai territory.

Thailand has also accused Cambodia of committing war crimes and violating humanitarian law, citing alleged attacks on civilian areas and other breaches.