Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms

Bhumjaithai Party submits their draft constitutional amendment to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in September | Photo via Thai Enquirer

The Bhumjaithai Party has affirmed that the coalition’s draft will likely serve as the primary guideline for constitutional amendments, with Chapters 1 and 2 remaining unchanged. These chapters pertain to the form of the state and the monarchy.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a meeting yesterday, October 13, with coalition partners to prepare for a Parliamentary debate scheduled for today and tomorrow (October 14 and 15) on proposed amendments to the constitution.

Following the meeting, Anutin described it as routine coordination in anticipation of Parliamentary discussions on three amendment proposals. These were put forward by the government coalition, the opposition Pheu Thai Party, and the People’s Party, as reported by Bangkok Post.

The PM also expressed optimism for the constitutional amendment process to pass all three readings.

“We want to see the amendments advance constructively through Parliamentary mechanisms.”

When questioned about the government’s brief tenure and its ability to complete the process, Anutin remarked,

“Even if it isn’t completed, at least we’ve started it and laid the foundation for reform.”

He also dismissed rumours about the government attempting to lobby senators for support, stating,

“No one has been sounded out. Everything will proceed transparently through Parliamentary channels.”

Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai coalition | Photo via Wichan Charoenkiatpakul/Bangkok Post

In the meantime, Senator Wutthipong Pongsuwan anticipated that all three amendment drafts, from Bhumjaithai, Pheu Thai, and the People’s Party, would likely pass the first reading.

“From what I’ve seen, most senators want to avoid political complications and will support all drafts moving forward.”

According to Thai Enquirer, all three charter amendment drafts aim to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) to rewrite the 2017 constitution. The People’s Party draft includes both direct and indirect public participation, Pheu Thai allows only indirect involvement, while Bhumjaithai excludes the public entirely, opting for CDA selection by MPs and senators.

Bhumjaithai also seeks to lower the Senate’s approval threshold and proposes a 99-member CDA. All drafts must follow Constitutional Court rulings, including the need for two referendums. The final draft must pass three Parliamentary readings before going to a public vote.

Parliament may reject non-compliant drafts and restart the process.

