Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested

Police say suspects lured victim after fraud report and froze account

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 4:32 PM
Police in Pattaya have rescued an 18-year-old victim who was allegedly tricked into opening fraudulent bank accounts by two Chinese men and one Thai woman, then unlawfully detained after reporting the scam and freezing the accounts.

The incident came to light at about 10.46pm on January 3, when officers from Pattaya City Police Station, working with Pattaya Tourist Police, responded to an emergency call from a condominium on Pattaya Third Road in Nong Prue sub district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. Condo staff reported that a distressed teenager had run to them claiming to be assaulted and held against their will.

Police identified the victim as an 18-year-old, referred to as ‘Mr. A’ to protect their identity. Two Chinese nationals and one Thai woman were detained at the scene for questioning.

According to the initial police report, the victim said they had been searching for short-term work and responded to an online advertisement offering 1,500 baht per account to open digital wallet or bank accounts allegedly used for online trading. After meeting the group, the victim said they were pressured into providing not only the agreed wallet account but also additional bank accounts.

The victim told officers they became frightened after the suspects demonstrated they knew personal details about their family and home address. Out of fear, the victim handed over an identification card and mobile phone containing banking applications.

Soon afterward, the victim noticed large and unexpected sums of money being transferred into one of the bank accounts. Suspecting criminal activity, the victim contacted the bank and requested that the accounts be frozen, preventing further withdrawals. Police believe this action triggered the escalation.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly spent two days attempting to locate the victim. On the evening of the rescue, the suspects contacted the victim and claimed they would return the phone and ID card if a meeting took place to resolve the issue. The victim agreed, reportedly after being threatened with harm to family members.

Police said the victim was taken to a condominium, where the suspects allegedly restrained and dragged them into a room. A staff member noticed signs of distress and intervened, allowing the victim to break free and ask for help. Police were then called and arrived quickly to detain the suspects.

Officers said the investigation remains ongoing, including verification of financial records and potential links to wider fraud networks. Authorities have not yet disclosed specific charges but confirmed that further legal action is being prepared.

Police urged the public, especially young people, to be cautious of online job offers involving bank accounts or digital wallets, warning that such schemes are commonly linked to large-scale financial fraud.

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.