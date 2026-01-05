Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

Thai authorities have arrested three Chinese nationals for illegally entering Thailand after discovering nearly 10,000 international SIM cards in their possession during a border security operation in Sa Kaeo province.

The arrests were made on the morning of January 5 following a joint operation by officers from Khlong Nam Sai Police Station, border patrol police, and immigration officials operating along the eastern border area near Aranyaprathet district.

According to police, the three men were found residing in Thailand without legal permission and were unable to produce valid travel or immigration documents when questioned. A subsequent search led to the seizure of 8,628 international SIM cards, most of them registered as US-based numbers.

Authorities believe the SIM cards were intended for use in illegal telecommunications activity, including online scams and call centre fraud, which has become a growing concern along Thailand’s border regions.

The operation took place in Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, a known transit area close to the Cambodian border that has previously been linked to smuggling and illegal crossings. Officers said the suspects appeared to have entered Thailand through unofficial routes in order to avoid immigration checks.

All three suspects were formally charged with illegal entry and unlawful residence in the Kingdom. The seized SIM cards were logged as evidence and transferred along with the suspects to investigators at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police are now expanding the investigation to determine whether the suspects are connected to larger transnational crime networks, particularly those involved in cybercrime, online gambling operations, or telecom fraud targeting victims overseas.

A senior officer from Police Region 2 said the case highlights the continued use of Thailand’s border areas as logistical routes for criminal operations involving telecommunications equipment. He confirmed that authorities are increasing coordination between police, border patrol units, and immigration officials to disrupt such activities more effectively.

The officer added that strict enforcement measures will continue, especially in provinces bordering neighbouring countries, where illegal crossings and technology-related crimes remain a persistent threat to national security and public safety.

Officials also urged the public to report suspicious activity involving large quantities of SIM cards, electronic equipment, or foreign nationals travelling through remote border areas.

The suspects remain in police custody while investigators pursue additional charges and trace the origin and intended destination of the seized SIM cards. Further arrests have not been ruled out as the inquiry continues.