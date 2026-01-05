Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

Border police intercept suspected telecom fraud supply route in Sa Kaeo

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 12:42 PM
223 2 minutes read
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger

Thai authorities have arrested three Chinese nationals for illegally entering Thailand after discovering nearly 10,000 international SIM cards in their possession during a border security operation in Sa Kaeo province.

The arrests were made on the morning of January 5 following a joint operation by officers from Khlong Nam Sai Police Station, border patrol police, and immigration officials operating along the eastern border area near Aranyaprathet district.

According to police, the three men were found residing in Thailand without legal permission and were unable to produce valid travel or immigration documents when questioned. A subsequent search led to the seizure of 8,628 international SIM cards, most of them registered as US-based numbers.Photo via ข่าวช่อง8

Authorities believe the SIM cards were intended for use in illegal telecommunications activity, including online scams and call centre fraud, which has become a growing concern along Thailand’s border regions.

The operation took place in Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, a known transit area close to the Cambodian border that has previously been linked to smuggling and illegal crossings. Officers said the suspects appeared to have entered Thailand through unofficial routes in order to avoid immigration checks.

All three suspects were formally charged with illegal entry and unlawful residence in the Kingdom. The seized SIM cards were logged as evidence and transferred along with the suspects to investigators at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for further legal proceedings.Photo via Khaosod

Police are now expanding the investigation to determine whether the suspects are connected to larger transnational crime networks, particularly those involved in cybercrime, online gambling operations, or telecom fraud targeting victims overseas.

Related Articles

A senior officer from Police Region 2 said the case highlights the continued use of Thailand’s border areas as logistical routes for criminal operations involving telecommunications equipment. He confirmed that authorities are increasing coordination between police, border patrol units, and immigration officials to disrupt such activities more effectively.

The officer added that strict enforcement measures will continue, especially in provinces bordering neighbouring countries, where illegal crossings and technology-related crimes remain a persistent threat to national security and public safety.

Officials also urged the public to report suspicious activity involving large quantities of SIM cards, electronic equipment, or foreign nationals travelling through remote border areas.

The suspects remain in police custody while investigators pursue additional charges and trace the origin and intended destination of the seized SIM cards. Further arrests have not been ruled out as the inquiry continues.

Latest Thailand News
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

4 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

6 minutes ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

39 minutes ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

2 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

2 hours ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

2 hours ago
Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

2 hours ago
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

3 hours ago
Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC | Thaiger Thailand News

Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

3 hours ago
Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police

3 hours ago
YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police | Thaiger Hot News

YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police

4 hours ago
Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview

20 hours ago
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

20 hours ago
Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

21 hours ago
Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested

21 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

21 hours ago
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

21 hours ago
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger Thailand News

Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

22 hours ago
Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

22 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained

22 hours ago
Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice | Thaiger Thailand News

Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice

23 hours ago
Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Green sea turtle Phuket Karon beach nesting event | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Green sea turtle Phuket Karon beach nesting event

1 day ago
Power bank explosion injures woman in market | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank explosion injures woman in market

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 12:42 PM
223 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.