Cambodia accused of covering up Angkor Wat YouTuber assault

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 8, 2026, 10:25 AM
52 1 minute read
Cambodia accused of covering up Angkor Wat YouTuber assault | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: The Country Collectors

Key insights from the news

  • A travel YouTuber, The Country Collectors, reported being assaulted at Angkor Wat and accused the Cambodian government of attempting to cover up the incident.
  • The APSARA National Authority issued a statement framing the assault as a resolved private dispute, which the YouTuber criticized for misrepresenting the severity of the event and failing to address security concerns.
  • The YouTuber expressed that the government's focus on narrative control over accountability was troubling and highlighted a broader issue of institutional failure in Cambodia.
  • He emphasized that his video was not an attack on the Cambodian people but rather a critique of a system that promotes silence and intimidation over justice.

A travel YouTuber, known as The Country Collectors, who was assaulted at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, posted a statement yesterday, January 7, that the Cambodian government has now attempted to cover up the story.

In his statement posted on social media, the YouTuber said the APSARA National Authority, responsible for overseeing Angkor Archaeological Park, released an official response to the story. The documents reportedly reframed the assault as a private dispute that had been resolved the same day, and described the authorities’ actions as appropriate.

The Country Collectors said the response came as no surprise, given how the original incident was handled. He criticised Cambodian authorities for focusing on controlling the narrative instead of addressing the lack of security at the site or the police conduct that followed.

According to the post, the official statements did not match the YouTuber’s experience and instead aimed to minimise the severity of the event. He said the most disturbing aspect wasn’t the criticism, but the use of government pressure to suppress his account rather than seek accountability.

He reiterated that his video was not an attack on the Cambodian people, stating he had met many kind and respectful locals during his visit. Instead, he framed the issue as a failure of security and a deeply troubling institutional response.

The YouTuber added that those attacking him online, both foreign and Cambodian, missed the broader message of his story, which, he said, questioned how easily people abandon empathy in favour of defending broken systems.

Ending the post, he expressed support for the Cambodian people living under what he described as a system that fosters silence, intimidation and indifference rather than justice.

Related Articles

Official APSARA National Authority press release regarding Angkor Wat assault incident
Photo via Facebook: The Country Collectors

In similar news, back in December, four Cambodian men were arrested and charged in South Korea after allegedly attacking two Thai nationals with glass bottles on December 7 in Yeongam county, South Jeolla province.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on The Country Collectors Incident
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the main incident involving The Country Collectors at Angkor Wat?
  2. 2. What did The Country Collectors claim about the Cambodian government's response?
  3. 3. Which authority is responsible for overseeing Angkor Archaeological Park?
  4. 4. How did the APSARA National Authority describe the assault incident?
  5. 5. What did The Country Collectors criticize about the Cambodian authorities' actions?
  6. 6. What aspect of the official statements did The Country Collectors find most disturbing?
  7. 7. How did The Country Collectors feel about the Cambodian people he met?
  8. 8. What broader message did The Country Collectors want to convey?
  9. 9. What system did The Country Collectors imply the Cambodian people are living under?
  10. 10. What incident occurred in South Korea involving Cambodian men?

Latest Thailand News
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

2 seconds ago
Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

50 minutes ago
January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists | Thaiger Thailand News

January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists

1 hour ago
Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026

3 hours ago
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

17 hours ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

17 hours ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

17 hours ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

18 hours ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

18 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

19 hours ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

19 hours ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

19 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

20 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

21 hours ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

21 hours ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

23 hours ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

23 hours ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

23 hours ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

24 hours ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

1 day ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

1 day ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

1 day ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

1 day ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

2 days ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

2 days ago
Crime NewsHot NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 8, 2026, 10:25 AM
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.