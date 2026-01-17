Defence minister says third border clash remains possible

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 17, 2026, 6:01 PM
490 1 minute read
Photo via Channel 7 News

Defence Minister General Natthaphol Nakpanich has acknowledged that a third border clash remains possible if Cambodia fails to comply with existing agreements, while stressing that Thailand continues to prioritise a peaceful resolution.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to border areas in eastern Thailand on January 16, 2026. He travelled to Sa Kaeo and Trat provinces to inspect security conditions, meet local residents, and provide encouragement to troops stationed along the frontier.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, General Natthaphol said the likelihood of another clash would increase if agreed measures were not respected. He added that maintaining calm and cooperation between both sides would help delay or prevent further conflict. He stated that Thailand’s position remains focused on dialogue, while also emphasising the responsibility to protect national sovereignty and security.

At 6.00pm, General Natthaphol visited Ban Sam Lang and Ban Nong Ri in Chamrak subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat province. He joined soldiers, local officials, and residents in activities including the singing of the national anthem. The minister also inspected troop deployments and discussed local concerns with villagers.

During the visit, residents reiterated requests for clearer border demarcation and infrastructure, including fencing, which they said would support livelihoods and improve safety in border communities. The minister acknowledged the concerns and said they would be passed to relevant agencies for consideration.

Military officials confirmed that Ban Sam Lang has been designated as the Taksin Pichit Phairi operational base. Troops are expected to remain deployed along the border in the area for at least one year as part of ongoing security measures.

An inspection of nearby border trenches revealed scattered personal belongings believed to belong to Cambodian soldiers. Authorities also reported finding fragments of human remains, which are undergoing verification. Officials have not released further details.

Speculation about renewed fighting has circulated among villagers and on social media. However, military sources stated that no confirmed signs of imminent conflict have been identified. Discussions between Thai and Cambodian military representatives continue, focusing on coordination mechanisms, accident prevention, and cooperation on mine clearance.

The developments were reported by Weekend Midday News, which has been following official statements and border conditions throughout the week.

