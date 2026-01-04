Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty

The Royal Thai Army has reaffirmed that a recently reorganized border area remains firmly within Thai sovereign territory, stating that the land has been subject to long-term encroachment by Cambodian forces and settlements. Army officials are urging the public to review official protest letters previously submitted by Thailand through the Memorandum of Understanding 43, known as MOU 43, which governs dispute management along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Speaking on January 4, 2026, Major General Winthai Suvari, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, addressed claims raised by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cambodia recently submitted a protest letter alleging that Thailand had occupied areas within Cambodian territory across four border provinces.

Major General Winthai rejected the allegation, stating clearly that Thailand has not occupied any land belonging to Cambodia. He said all areas currently under Thai control and administration are located within internationally recognized Thai territory.

He explained that misunderstandings over the border demarcation line have persisted for decades, particularly in remote and densely forested areas where physical boundary markers are unclear or incomplete. According to the Army, these misunderstandings have led Cambodian forces to deploy troops, construct military bases, and support the establishment of housing structures inside Thai territory.

“In several locations, encroachment has occurred gradually over many years,” Major General Winthai said. “This includes both military installations and civilian settlements that were established based on an incorrect interpretation of the boundary line.”

He added that Thailand has consistently responded through diplomatic and legal channels. Over the years, Thai authorities have submitted hundreds of protest letters to Cambodia via the MOU 43 mechanism, formally objecting to encroachments and requesting clarification and resolution.

The Army spokesman stressed that Thailand’s recent actions in reorganizing and managing the area were conducted entirely within its sovereign rights. He said these measures were necessary to reassert control over territory that had been encroached upon and to prevent further misunderstandings along the border.

Major General Winthai noted that Cambodian authorities now acknowledge that the areas in question are under Thai administration, despite earlier claims. He emphasized that no new occupation has taken place and that the situation reflects long-standing border management issues rather than recent escalation.

The Royal Thai Army is encouraging the public to review official documentation and protest records submitted under MOU 43 to better understand the historical context of the dispute. Officials say transparency and accurate information are essential to preventing misinformation and reducing public tension surrounding border issues.

The Army reiterated its commitment to protecting national sovereignty while supporting peaceful dialogue and established diplomatic mechanisms to manage border relations with neighboring countries. Source Khaosod.