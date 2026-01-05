Border farmers rush sugarcane harvest amid renewed clash tensions

Farmers living along the Thai-Cambodian border are racing against time to cut and replant sugarcane after repeated evacuations, as fears grow over a possible third military clash that could again force them from their land.

In several border villages, agricultural work has resumed only partially, with many farmers returning to fields they were forced to abandon during earlier tensions. While no new fighting has been reported, persistent rumours of troop movements and unstable ceasefire conditions have created deep anxiety among local communities that rely on seasonal farming for survival.

On January 5, reporters observed that residents in border districts continue to live under strain, balancing urgent farm deadlines against the constant fear of renewed violence. Many farmers say the uncertainty has severely disrupted planting cycles, damaged soil conditions, and increased financial pressure on households already struggling with rising costs.

Agricultural activities that require long-term planning, such as sugarcane cultivation and rubber tapping, have been hit particularly hard. Rubber farmers, who normally work overnight throughout the year, report being unable to maintain normal routines due to safety concerns. Seasonal crop farmers face narrow planting windows that cannot be delayed without significant yield losses.

Ms. Haruthai Panphet, 41, a sugarcane farmer from Sai Takoo subdistrict in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province, said she cultivates around 20 rai of sugarcane. Before the second border clash, she had already ploughed her land and prepared the soil for planting. However, she and her family were ordered to evacuate, leaving the fields unattended for more than 20 days.

When she was finally able to return, the soil had hardened and weeds had spread, forcing her to plough the land again at additional cost. She is now rushing to replant in order to meet mill delivery deadlines, unsure whether her efforts will be undone by further conflict.

Ms. Haruthai said the situation leaves farmers in a constant state of worry. Each decision to plant crops carries the risk of sudden evacuation, lost investment, and reduced income. She added that the flow of information has been unclear, making it difficult for villagers to plan their work or protect their livelihoods.

Many farmers echoed her call for stability, saying peace at the border is essential for their survival. They fear that another clash would not only force further evacuations but also permanently damage farming land and push families into debt.

Local residents say they want clear communication from authorities and long-term assurances of safety. Without that, they warn, border communities will remain trapped between military uncertainty and the unforgiving deadlines of agricultural life.