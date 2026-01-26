Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province

Photo via Khaosod

Images released on 26 January 2026 show Cambodian soldiers digging trenches in three locations opposite Thai military positions in Trat province, with the longest stretch extending more than one kilometre. Thai authorities stated that the activity has not crossed into Thai territory but confirmed that formal protests have been lodged over alleged drone surveillance.

According to a naval security source, Cambodian troops began trench construction in areas opposite Ban Sam Lang in Trat province. The three identified locations were Ban Tha Sen, Ban Nong Ri, and Ban Chamra. The trenches were reported to be within Cambodian territory and positioned facing Thai soldiers stationed approximately 500 metres away.

Photo via Khaosod

The source stated that the trench work continued after the end of a previously agreed ceasefire period. Cambodian forces were reported to have extended and reinforced their fortifications, including digging a trench running parallel to Thai positions over a distance of about one kilometre. Further improvements were made to defensive positions roughly 500 metres from existing Thai trenches.

Thai military officials confirmed that Thai forces have remained within recognised Thai territory throughout the situation. Authorities stated that there has been no encroachment into Cambodian land by Thai personnel and that current troop placements remain unchanged.

In addition to the trench activity, Thai authorities reported detecting drone flights believed to have originated from the Cambodian side. The drones were alleged to have flown over or near Thai coastal areas. Thai officials stated that a formal protest had been submitted through official channels in response to the reported drone activity.

The naval source said it remains unclear whether further aerial surveillance will occur. Thai security units have been instructed to continue monitoring the situation closely due to the strategic location of the area and the proximity of opposing forces.

The report noted that Cambodian officials have maintained that all military construction has taken place within their own territory. Thai authorities have not announced any immediate changes to troop deployment but confirmed that monitoring and intelligence gathering are ongoing.

Khaosod published details of the images and initial reporting, citing military sources familiar with border security operations in eastern Thailand.

