Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings

Phuket’s regional blood centre is urging residents and tourists to donate blood this month in honour of Thailand’s revered monarchs and special events.

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has released its full schedule of mobile blood drives across Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi, urging locals and tourists to donate throughout October. The campaign honours the legacies of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), two of Thailand’s most revered monarchs, and coincides with celebrations of Taiwan’s National Day.

The Thai Red Cross Society and PRBC announced that all donations made this month will be regarded as acts of merit, paying tribute to the two late kings whose lifelong dedication brought enormous benefits to the Thai people.

In addition, a special blood drive is being held at the PRBC centre near Saphan Hin until October 10 to mark Taiwan’s 114th National Day. The event is hosted in collaboration with the Thai-Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, Taiwanese business groups, and the Phuket Red Cross.

Participants donating during this period will receive either a commemorative T-shirt or a cooler cup, and those donating on October 8 will receive both.

The PRBC also emphasised an urgent need for Rh-negative blood, a rare type most commonly found among foreign residents and visitors. Due to the ongoing rise in tourist-related accidents and medical emergencies, this blood type remains in critically short supply.

“Rh-negative blood is essential for saving lives, especially in emergencies involving tourists. We encourage everyone who can donate to come forward.”

Mobile donation drives will be held at key locations throughout the month, including Central Phuket Floresta, Lotus’s Thalang, Diamond Cliff Resort, and several district offices in Phang Nga and Krabi, according to The Phuket News.

Donors must be in good health, well-rested, and have abstained from alcohol for at least 24 hours prior to donation. First-time donors must be under 60 years old, while the upper age limit is 70.

Blood donations can also be made directly at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre, located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road, Talad Neua, Phuket Town.

The centre is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday until 8pm, and weekends and public holidays from 9am to 3pm.

For more information, contact the PRBC at 076-251178 or 081-9588854, or visit its Facebook page: Phuket Red Cross Blood Donation Centre.