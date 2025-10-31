Mother of the nation: Queen Sirikit’s influence and why she was beloved

A life of elegance and empathy that demonstrated what it means to reign with heart

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 31, 2025, 10:30 AM
107 5 minutes read
Mother of the nation: Queen Sirikit’s influence and why she was beloved | Thaiger
Queen Sirikit, accompanied by current King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, interviewing villagers in Sakon Nakhon Province, to find ways of helping those with health and economic problems on November 12, 1984 | photo taken from the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles Facebook page

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • Queen Sirikit was cherished for her cultural devotion, humanitarian spirit, and lifelong service to the Thai people.
  • Her advocacy for Thai textiles, rural crafts, and women’s empowerment helped preserve Thailand’s cultural heritage.
  • Remembered as the “Mother of the Nation,” her compassion and leadership continue to inspire generations.

For many in Thailand, the name Queen Sirikit evokes more than just royal prestige as it brings to mind warmth, elegance, and deep devotion to the people. Though internationally known as the Queen consort of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), to Thais she was far more than a figurehead. and her presence and influence reached across generations and provinces, earning her the beloved title of “Mother of the Nation.”

So why was Queen Sirikit so cherished by the Thai people, and what exactly did she do to earn such enduring love and respect?

On this page

Section Short Summary
Queen Sirikit: A queen, a mother, and a national symbol From royal duties to national motherhood, Queen Sirikit shaped Thailand’s identity and inspired generations through her compassion and grace.
A lifelong advocate for Thai culture She revived Thai silk, empowered rural artisans, and turned traditional dress into a symbol of national pride admired worldwide.
A tireless humanitarian Her outreach to remote communities transformed livelihoods, championing education, health, and women’s empowerment across Thailand.
Grace, warmth, and quiet strength Respected for her humility and strength, Queen Sirikit earned affection through direct aid, compassion, and leadership during challenging times.
Why Queen Sirikit remains beloved Her enduring legacy lives in every act of kindness and cultural tradition she nurtured, a timeless reminder of love and unity in Thailand.

Queen Sirikit: A queen, a mother, and a national symbol

Born in 1932, Queen Sirikit became Queen of Thailand in 1950, just days before her husband’s coronation. Over the next seven decades, she stood firmly by King Bhumibol’s side, not just in ceremonial duties, but in actively shaping the country’s cultural and humanitarian identity.

In 1976, her birthday, August 12, was declared a national holiday and made synonymous with Mother’s Day in Thailand. To this day, it’s celebrated not just with flowers and family gatherings, but with tributes to Her Majesty’s life’s work. It was a fitting title since, after all, she wasn’t just mother to the royal family but seen as a maternal figure to the entire nation.

Related Articles

A lifelong advocate for Thai culture

Mother of the nation: Queen Sirikit’s influence and why she was beloved | News by Thaiger
The traditional Chut Thai Phra Rajaniyom in display at the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles in the Grand Palace | Photo taken from Anthony Lee’s Facebook page

One of Queen Sirikit’s most lasting contributions lies in her dedication to preserving and promoting Thai culture, especially traditional Thai textiles and handicrafts. At a time when modernisation threatened to erode many of Thailand’s rural traditions, Queen Sirikit stepped in.

She worked tirelessly to revive interest in Thai silk, bringing international attention to its beauty by wearing locally woven fabrics during state visits. She even collaborated with famed French designer Pierre Balmain to design outfits that showcased Thai textiles in a way that was both elegant and modern.

It was a deliberate cultural act. By proudly wearing Thai silk on the global stage, Queen Sirikit breathed new life into an industry that supported rural weavers, especially women, and helped preserve centuries-old craftsmanship.

To this day, her influence can be seen in the popularity of Chut Thai Phra Rajaniyom, the official Thai national dress style for women that she helped create. These elegant designs, now under review for recognition by UNESCO, reflect her vision of a national identity that is both dignified and beautifully Thai.

A tireless humanitarian

Mother of the nation: Queen Sirikit’s influence and why she was beloved | News by Thaiger
The queen performed many humanitarian acts during her life | Photo taken from the Office of the Attorney General website

What truly endeared Queen Sirikit to the public, however, was her deep commitment to improving the lives of everyday Thais. Throughout her reign, she accompanied King Bhumibol on countless journeys to the most remote corners of Thailand, often visiting communities that had never before seen a royal face.

But these were not photo opportunities. Queen Sirikit met directly with villagers, spoke with artisans and farmers, and listened to their needs. Her initiatives were far-reaching: promoting sustainable agriculture, founding cottage industries, supporting traditional handicrafts, and funding health and education projects.

Under her patronage, rural Thais, particularly women, gained access to training and resources that allowed them to generate income while keeping their cultural traditions alive. Many of these efforts were broadcast nightly in Thailand’s “Royal Bulletin,” where millions of viewers would see the Queen walking through rice fields, talking with children, and sitting among villagers.

These images helped shape a public perception of Queen Sirikit not as a distant monarch, but as a compassionate, hardworking mother who genuinely cared for her people.

Grace, warmth, and quiet strength

Mother of the nation: Queen Sirikit’s influence and why she was beloved | News by Thaiger
Queen Sirikit taking an oath of office while Bhumibol was in Monkhood | Photo by Wikipedia

Despite the glamour that came with being Queen, those who encountered Her Majesty often spoke of her kindness and humility. She carried herself with poise and dignity, yet remained approachable, especially when among the people.

In 1956, when King Bhumibol temporarily entered the monkhood, Queen Sirikit stepped in as Queen Regent, a rare constitutional role that demonstrated her capability and dedication to duty. It was a pivotal moment that showed her leadership could stand on its own.

Her warmth was not just symbolic. There are numerous stories of her providing direct aid to communities affected by floods, visiting conflict areas in the south, or supporting schools and hospitals in impoverished regions.

In the Muslim-majority provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, she was especially respected for her efforts to promote understanding and inclusion. She often spent extended periods in these areas, earning the trust and affection of local communities.

Why Queen Sirikit remains beloved

Mother of the nation: Queen Sirikit’s influence and why she was beloved | News by Thaiger
Mourners holding pictures of the royal family, of which the former queen is at the forefront | Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham from AFP

Even after her health declined following a stroke in 2012, Queen Sirikit remained a revered presence in Thai life. Each year on Mother’s Day, public buildings still display her portrait, and citizens across the country engage in acts of kindness in her honour.

For many Thais, the grief following her passing was personal. It can feel to a lot of people as if they had lost a family member.

And that is perhaps the clearest sign of why Queen Sirikit mattered so much. Her influence wasn’t confined to palace walls or formal occasions. It was felt in rural classrooms, weaving villages, rice fields, and hospital corridors. It was seen in the smiles of artisans given new purpose, in the hands of mothers passing on the craft of silk weaving, and in the hearts of people who believed she truly saw and cared for them.

Queen Sirikit of Thailand remains a symbol of unity, elegance, and maternal grace. Her role as the queen was deeply intertwined with the nation’s soul.

Through her cultural work, humanitarian projects, and personal warmth, she helped define what it means to serve with love. In a rapidly changing world, her example continues to resonate, reminding both Thais and visitors alike that leadership grounded in compassion and cultural pride is a legacy worth remembering.

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

4 minutes ago
Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp | Thaiger Phuket News

Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp

23 minutes ago
Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit

39 minutes ago
Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn

59 minutes ago
Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam

2 hours ago
Police Raid Illegal &#8216;Hong Thai&#8217; Factory, 2.3M Items Seized | Thaiger Crime News

Police Raid Illegal ‘Hong Thai’ Factory, 2.3M Items Seized

2 hours ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand

4 hours ago
Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins

17 hours ago
12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

17 hours ago
What to do for Halloween in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam

18 hours ago
PM Anutin&#8217;s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video) | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video)

18 hours ago
Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse

18 hours ago
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

19 hours ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

19 hours ago
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

20 hours ago
Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments | Thaiger Finance

Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments

20 hours ago
Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

20 hours ago
Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

20 hours ago
Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit

20 hours ago
74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket

21 hours ago
Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session

21 hours ago
Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid

21 hours ago
GuidesLifestyleThai Life
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 31, 2025, 10:30 AM
107 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.