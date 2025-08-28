Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting

Committee also recognised leading figures in visual, literary, and performing arts

Photo courtesy of Assumption University

Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana has been awarded the honorary title of Sirisinlapin National Artist for her achievements in painting, announced by the Culture Ministry.

Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently suspended as the prime minister, revealed the National Culture Committee’s annual selection of individuals who have significantly contributed to Thai culture and national identity through their artistic work. The committee recognises notable individuals across three categories: visual arts, literary arts, and performing arts.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Last year, 574 nominees, including one royal, were evaluated, with 11 individuals and Princess Chulabhorn being honoured as National Artists. She received the honorary title for her exceptional contributions to the visual arts, particularly in painting.

Other honorees in the visual arts category include Associate Professor Wiwat Temiyapan for vernacular architecture and Somlak Pantiboon for ceramics. In the literary arts category, Rewat Phunpipat and Wanna Sawatsri were recognised.

The performing arts category saw awards given to Naruephon Duriya-phan for Thai music (vocal), Pakorn Pornpisut for Thai dance (khon and drama), Wirot Yusawasdi for the monkey role in khon, Danu Huntrakoon for contemporary Thai music, Major Praphatsak Chanpleng for Luk thung singing, and Nantawan Mekyai Suwanpiyasiri for film and television.

Illustration of the monkey character in the Khon dance. Photo from: Asian Itinerary

Paetongtarn said that all national artists will receive a monthly stipend of 25,000 baht, medical benefits of up to 100,000 baht per fiscal year, disaster relief up to 50,000 baht per incident, and visitation allowances up to 3,000 baht. In the event of death, funeral support of 20,000 baht and publication assistance up to 150,000 baht will be provided, reported Bangkok Post.

The ministry plans to formally seek royal permission to present the recipients to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida, who will award commemorative plaques and pins at a time suitable for the royals.

“I am deeply honoured that the Culture Ministry, through the committee, has awarded the title ‘Sirisinlapin National Artist’ to Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana.

“Her artistic brilliance and dedication to preserving Thai identity through visual arts are widely recognised in artistic circles and reflect her profound contributions to the nation.”

