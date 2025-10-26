Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy

In Ayutthaya, elephant handlers and elephants gathered to pay their respects to the late Queen Mother. This solemn tribute took place at the elephant kraal in Suan Phrik subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

Laithonglian Miphan, owner of the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Elephant Kraal, along with local residents and staff, participated in the ceremony.

Nine elephants, adorned in black and white patterned cloth and white flower garlands, stood with portraits of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on their backs. Together, they observed a 93-second moment of silence before bowing in reverence.

Laithonglian expressed profound gratitude for Queen Sirikit’s dedication to the conservation of Thai elephants. Throughout her life, the Queen Mother consistently supported and inspired the preservation of these animals, seen as national symbols.

Laithonglian shared that the Queen’s benevolence deeply touched the hearts of those involved with the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Thai citizens alike.

Reflecting on past interactions, Laithonglian mentioned that his family and the elephant handlers were honoured to perform before the Queen Mother. The Queen had instructed them to care for the elephants well, ensuring they remained gentle and connected to humans.

Inspired by her guidance, Laithonglian successfully bred over 100 elephants in Ayutthaya. The Queen Mother, with her foresight, offered insights on elephant care, which Laithonglian and his family have cherished.

In recent news, mourning has spread nationwide as communities from the North to the Deep South come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. Across provinces such as Yasothon, Bueng Kan, and Chon Buri, citizens have lowered flags to half-mast, donned black attire, and decorated public spaces with mourning cloth.

Markets have seen black clothing sell out, while local vendors and residents expressed heartfelt tributes, describing Her Majesty as the ‘Mother of the Land.’ In Ayutthaya, staff at the Bang Sai Royal Folk Arts and Crafts Centre began preparing memorial decorations, and in Yala’s Betong district, residents remembered Her Majesty’s visits that improved rural livelihoods.

Condolence books have been opened across the nation, allowing Thais to share their grief and gratitude for her lifelong devotion to the people.

The event concluded with a commitment from Laithonglian, the elephants, and their handlers to participate in a procession to honour the Queen Mother’s memory at the Grand Palace, acknowledging her unparalleled kindness and contributions to elephant conservation, reported by KhaoSod.