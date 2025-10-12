Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

Tomorrow, on October 13, Thailand remembers His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered monarch whose seven-decade reign shaped the nation’s modern history.

Born in Massachusetts in 1927, King Bhumibol, Rama IX, ascended the throne in 1946 following the untimely death of his brother, King Ananda Mahidol. Though never destined to rule, his reign became a symbol of compassion, stability, and dedication to his people.

Throughout his lifetime, His Majesty the King, guided Thailand through political turbulence with grace and restraint, intervening only when unity was at stake, most notably during the Black May crisis of 1992.

His tireless development initiatives, from rural irrigation projects to sustainable agriculture, improved millions of lives and earned him the title Father of the Nation.

Deeply talented and humble, the King was also a musician, photographer, and innovator. His jazz compositions, gentle demeanour, and humanitarian vision continue to inspire generations. Even after his passing in 2016, his presence remains deeply woven into Thailand’s cultural and moral fabric.

The Department of Rural Roads is set to honour the memory of King Bhumibol Adulyadej by illuminating the Bhumibol 1 and Bhumibol 2 Bridges on ‘Nawamintharathirat Day’ on October 13. The lights will be on display from 7pm to midnight.

Yesterday, On October 11, Phichit Hunsiri, the director-general of the Department of Rural Roads, announced that the department is prepared to commemorate the significance of ‘Nawamintharathirat Day,’ observed annually on October 13. This day is dedicated to remembering the benevolence of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Bhumibol 1 and Bhumibol 2 Bridges will be adorned with decorative lights on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 7pm to midnight. This tribute aims to reflect on the remarkable achievements and the enduring dedication of King Bhumibol to the Thai people.

The construction of these bridges was part of a royal initiative by the late King, who devoted himself to resolving the challenges faced by the Thai populace.

In addition, this event plays a part in promoting the country’s tourism economy. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of the illuminated bridges during the specified times, reported by KhaoSod.

For more information, individuals can contact the Department of Rural Roads hotline at 1146.