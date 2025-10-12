Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

Bridges to glow from 7pm to midnight in honour of the late King’s legacy

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)14 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tomorrow, on October 13, Thailand remembers His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered monarch whose seven-decade reign shaped the nation’s modern history.

Born in Massachusetts in 1927, King Bhumibol, Rama IX, ascended the throne in 1946 following the untimely death of his brother, King Ananda Mahidol. Though never destined to rule, his reign became a symbol of compassion, stability, and dedication to his people.

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | News by Thaiger
King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Queen Sirikit and his four children (a young Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn on the left)

Throughout his lifetime, His Majesty the King, guided Thailand through political turbulence with grace and restraint, intervening only when unity was at stake, most notably during the Black May crisis of 1992.

His tireless development initiatives, from rural irrigation projects to sustainable agriculture, improved millions of lives and earned him the title Father of the Nation.

Deeply talented and humble, the King was also a musician, photographer, and innovator. His jazz compositions, gentle demeanour, and humanitarian vision continue to inspire generations. Even after his passing in 2016, his presence remains deeply woven into Thailand’s cultural and moral fabric.

The Department of Rural Roads is set to honour the memory of King Bhumibol Adulyadej by illuminating the Bhumibol 1 and Bhumibol 2 Bridges on ‘Nawamintharathirat Day’ on October 13. The lights will be on display from 7pm to midnight.

Yesterday, On October 11, Phichit Hunsiri, the director-general of the Department of Rural Roads, announced that the department is prepared to commemorate the significance of ‘Nawamintharathirat Day,’ observed annually on October 13. This day is dedicated to remembering the benevolence of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Related Articles

The Bhumibol 1 and Bhumibol 2 Bridges will be adorned with decorative lights on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 7pm to midnight. This tribute aims to reflect on the remarkable achievements and the enduring dedication of King Bhumibol to the Thai people.

The construction of these bridges was part of a royal initiative by the late King, who devoted himself to resolving the challenges faced by the Thai populace.

In addition, this event plays a part in promoting the country’s tourism economy. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy the scenic beauty of the illuminated bridges during the specified times, reported by KhaoSod.

For more information, individuals can contact the Department of Rural Roads hotline at 1146.

Latest Thailand News
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

14 seconds ago
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

36 minutes ago
Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

54 minutes ago
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

2 hours ago
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

3 hours ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

3 hours ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

4 hours ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

4 hours ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

5 hours ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

24 hours ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

1 day ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

1 day ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

1 day ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

1 day ago
Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

1 day ago
Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

1 day ago
Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers

1 day ago
Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside

1 day ago
Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

1 day ago
Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand

1 day ago
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

2 days ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)14 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.