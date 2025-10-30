Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit

Walkers inspired to set example of loyalty for younger generations

Petch Petpailin Published: October 30, 2025, 2:25 PM
Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit
Photo via DailyNews

A family of six began their 600-kilometre journey on foot from the southern province of Surat Thani to Bangkok to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at the Grand Palace.

To express their loyalty and gratitude, 27 year old Thai man Sitthichai Thongsuwan, together with his family members, set out from Chaiya district in Surat Thani on their determined journey to the Grand Palace in central Bangkok.

The other members of the group were identified as 62 year old Sitthichai’s father Sanoe Koedkaew, 25 year old Narong Koedkaew, 25 year old Narongrit Koedkaew, 39 year old Mongkol Koedkaew, and 36 year old Sombat Klinraksa.

Sitthichai said he was grateful for the Queen Mother’s kindness in helping citizens facing hardship and living in remote areas. In an interview with DailyNews, he said…

“Today, we walk to join the mourning ceremony at the Grand Palace. Despite the rain, we are proud to show loyalty and set an example for younger generations.”

Walk from Surat Thani to Bangkok to pay respect to Queen mother
Photo via DailyNews

Sitthichai revealed that the group planned to walk 30 to 50 kilometres per day, hoping to reach the Grand Palace within 15 to 20 days.

He added that his father, Sanoe, who has been battling cancer, also joined the journey to show loyalty one last time.

By the time they reached Lang Suan district in Chumphon on October 29, highway police assisted the group by managing traffic and providing safety support. A patrol car also accompanied the group to prevent accidents and ensure their safety throughout the province.

Queen mother royalty
Photo via DailyNews

Police reported that around 540 kilometres remained of the journey. Some walkers suffered from leg and knee pain due to unsuitable footwear, so officers provided proper shoes and umbrellas, as it was raining in Chumphon, to ensure the group could travel safely.

The family expressed their gratitude to the Chumphon highway police for their support, while officers said they were proud to support the sincere intentions of the people and encouraged all travelling families to reach their destinations safely.

Petch Petpailin Published: October 30, 2025, 2:25 PM
