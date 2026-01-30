Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipates a bustling Chinese New Year in 2026, with an estimated tourism revenue of 42.23 billion baht, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The improving trend in Chinese tourists visiting Thailand is evident, with daily arrivals ranging from 13,000 to 14,000 individuals.

This period of high tourist activity is expected to span from February 13 to February 22. During this time, approximately 1.25 million international tourists and 2.3 million Thai visitors are projected to travel within the country. This surge in tourism activity is predicted to significantly boost the economy during the festive season.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the governor of TAT, noted that since early 2025, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has shown continuous improvement. The consistent influx of Chinese tourists has positioned them as the leading international visitors in the country.

This trend is attributed to effective marketing campaigns and collaborations with Chinese tour agents, resulting in increased inquiries and bookings.

“Thailand’s positive image among international tourists, particularly from the Chinese market, has improved significantly. Although concerns about safety have previously affected the market, the current perception is notably more favourable. Even with major accidents occurring in Thailand, there are no negative safety concerns trending online.

Furthermore, despite the Nipah virus outbreak in India, which has tourists visiting Thailand, the impact is being managed effectively,” Thapanee remarked.

Chaturon Phakdivanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, highlighted successful collaborations with the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) and airlines. Forward bookings for flights have shown positive momentum, and there is a growing trend of tourists following celebrity travel routes. The joint promotion campaigns and the Thailand Summer Blast campaign have been beneficial, encouraging charter flights from second and third-tier Chinese cities to Thailand.

Additionally, some Chinese tourists have cancelled flights to Japan, providing Thailand an opportunity to attract these visitors. Major activities are being planned in Hat Yai to draw more Malaysian tourists, while Yaowarat will feature decorative lighting displays instead of Chinese New Year events.

TAT’s predictions are based on comprehensive data analysis of bookings, travel patterns, and tourism industry trends for 2025–2026. These insights are expected to influence the next quarter and play a crucial role in achieving this year’s tourism targets.