Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 30, 2026, 9:16 AM
95 1 minute read
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipates a bustling Chinese New Year in 2026, with an estimated tourism revenue of 42.23 billion baht, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The improving trend in Chinese tourists visiting Thailand is evident, with daily arrivals ranging from 13,000 to 14,000 individuals.

This period of high tourist activity is expected to span from February 13 to February 22. During this time, approximately 1.25 million international tourists and 2.3 million Thai visitors are projected to travel within the country. This surge in tourism activity is predicted to significantly boost the economy during the festive season.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the governor of TAT, noted that since early 2025, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has shown continuous improvement. The consistent influx of Chinese tourists has positioned them as the leading international visitors in the country.

This trend is attributed to effective marketing campaigns and collaborations with Chinese tour agents, resulting in increased inquiries and bookings.

“Thailand’s positive image among international tourists, particularly from the Chinese market, has improved significantly. Although concerns about safety have previously affected the market, the current perception is notably more favourable. Even with major accidents occurring in Thailand, there are no negative safety concerns trending online.

Furthermore, despite the Nipah virus outbreak in India, which has tourists visiting Thailand, the impact is being managed effectively,” Thapanee remarked.

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Chaturon Phakdivanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, highlighted successful collaborations with the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) and airlines. Forward bookings for flights have shown positive momentum, and there is a growing trend of tourists following celebrity travel routes. The joint promotion campaigns and the Thailand Summer Blast campaign have been beneficial, encouraging charter flights from second and third-tier Chinese cities to Thailand.

Additionally, some Chinese tourists have cancelled flights to Japan, providing Thailand an opportunity to attract these visitors. Major activities are being planned in Hat Yai to draw more Malaysian tourists, while Yaowarat will feature decorative lighting displays instead of Chinese New Year events.

TAT’s predictions are based on comprehensive data analysis of bookings, travel patterns, and tourism industry trends for 2025–2026. These insights are expected to influence the next quarter and play a crucial role in achieving this year’s tourism targets.

When is the Chinese New Year in 2026 and what is the Fire Horse?

Latest Thailand News
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

19 seconds ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

27 minutes ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

16 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

16 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

17 hours ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

17 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

18 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

19 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

19 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

19 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

20 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

20 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

20 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

21 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

22 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

22 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

23 hours ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

23 hours ago
Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

23 hours ago
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

24 hours ago
Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

1 day ago
Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 30, 2026, 9:16 AM
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara