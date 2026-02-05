Love, luck, and the sea: February travel ideas near Bangkok

Where to go near Bangkok for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: February 5, 2026, 2:34 PM
83 3 minutes read
Love, luck, and the sea: February travel ideas near Bangkok | Thaiger
Seafront villas at Novotel Koh Si Chang. Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

February is a good month for short escapes. The weather is comfortable and with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, you have a reason to step away from routine for a night or two. If you’re looking to spend time by the sea somewhere close to Bangkok, Sriracha and nearby Koh Si Chang are fantastic options.

Chinese New Year by the sea, with a stay to match

Love, luck, and the sea: February travel ideas near Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

For many Thai-Chinese families, Chinese New Year marks the start of a new cycle. Praying for luck, health, and steady progress remains an important part of the tradition, and the place where it happens is essential for the experience.

Koh Si Chang sits just off the coast of Sriracha and is simple to reach from Bangkok. The journey takes around 45 minutes by car, followed by a short ferry ride. By the time you arrive, the pace of the day becomes slower.

The island’s setting suits this time of year. There is space to move between shrines without crowds building up. Prayer takes place with the sea nearby and fresh air moving through open areas. You’ll appreciate the chance to take their time and focus on the meaning of the visit.

Koh Si Chang also has a long connection with Chinese spiritual life. Shrines such as Chao Pho Khao Yai were built by Chinese traders who once anchored in nearby bays. These sites continue to attract people who come to make wishes and ask for good fortune. During the Chinese New Year on February 17 and 18, 2026, the island becomes a destination for simple rituals and reflection.

Where to stay for the Chinese New Year in Koh Si Chang

Swimming pool overlooking the ocean
Swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

Novotel Koh Si Chang offers a convenient base if you’re planning a short stay focused on rest and spiritual travel. The hotel is located in a central part of the island, so you can easily reach the shrines and viewpoints. Staying at the hotel also means you can arrange ferry access from Sriracha and transport around the island with little to no effort.

Rooms and pool villas offer space to slow down after temple visits. You can spend the afternoon by the pool or indoors with time to rest. The spa and on-site dining support a relaxed schedule that suits short stays.

Related Articles

The hotel also works well if you are travelling as a couple or with family. Children have open areas to move around, while adults can find quieter corners to sit and unwind. This balance keeps the visit comfortable for different travel styles.

Valentine’s Day by the sea in Sriracha

Valentine’s Day right by the water at Novotel Sriracha, a great place to travel near Bangkok this February
Valentine’s Day right by the water. Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

The same stretch of coast is also a good choice for Valentine’s Day, especially if you like the idea of dinner by the sea without heading too far from Bangkok.

On February 14, Novotel Marina Sriracha is hosting a Valentine’s Premium Dinner at its Pier 339. You and your special can enjoy a set menu created for one night only, live music, and tables placed close to the sea.

Dinner runs from 7pm to 10pm and includes one bottle of wine per couple. The regular price is 4,999++ baht per couple, with an early bird rate of 4,599++ baht for bookings made and paid by February 10, 2026.

Dining by the water shapes the tone of the night. The sound of the sea becomes part of the background, and the open-air setting encourages you to stay longer at the table. It suits couples who want Valentine’s Day planned without turning the evening into a complicated schedule.

This is the sort of night where you take your time over food and conversation. The sea stays close, the music plays in the background, and the setting does most of the work for you.

February is the perfect excuse to enjoy time by the sea

February gives you more than one reason to get out of Bangkok. You can head to Koh Si Chang for Chinese New Year and spend the day moving between shrines, the sea, and quiet moments of reflection. You can also plan a Valentine’s escape in Sriracha and turn one evening into something special with dinner by the water.

If you like the idea of keeping everything simple, the dual-location Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang makes both plans easy to pull off. The Koh Si Chang side gives you a comfortable place to stay close to the island’s spiritual sites, while the Sriracha location sets the scene for a Valentine’s night at Pier 339 with food, music, and sea views.

For more information about Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang’s Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, visit novotelsriracha.com or follow them on Facebook.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

17 minutes ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

23 minutes ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

1 hour ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

1 hour ago
American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack | Thaiger Thailand News

American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

2 hours ago
Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother

2 hours ago
Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger

4 hours ago
Indian man&#8217;s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man’s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi

4 hours ago
15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai

5 hours ago
Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice

5 hours ago
Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest

5 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines

6 hours ago
Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan

21 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

22 hours ago
Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

22 hours ago
Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

23 hours ago
German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

23 hours ago
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

24 hours ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

1 day ago
Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim

1 day ago
Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school

1 day ago
Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home

1 day ago
Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

1 day ago
LifestyleSponsoredThailand TravelThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: February 5, 2026, 2:34 PM
83 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia