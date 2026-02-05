Love, luck, and the sea: February travel ideas near Bangkok

February is a good month for short escapes. The weather is comfortable and with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, you have a reason to step away from routine for a night or two. If you’re looking to spend time by the sea somewhere close to Bangkok, Sriracha and nearby Koh Si Chang are fantastic options.

Chinese New Year by the sea, with a stay to match

For many Thai-Chinese families, Chinese New Year marks the start of a new cycle. Praying for luck, health, and steady progress remains an important part of the tradition, and the place where it happens is essential for the experience.

Koh Si Chang sits just off the coast of Sriracha and is simple to reach from Bangkok. The journey takes around 45 minutes by car, followed by a short ferry ride. By the time you arrive, the pace of the day becomes slower.

The island’s setting suits this time of year. There is space to move between shrines without crowds building up. Prayer takes place with the sea nearby and fresh air moving through open areas. You’ll appreciate the chance to take their time and focus on the meaning of the visit.

Koh Si Chang also has a long connection with Chinese spiritual life. Shrines such as Chao Pho Khao Yai were built by Chinese traders who once anchored in nearby bays. These sites continue to attract people who come to make wishes and ask for good fortune. During the Chinese New Year on February 17 and 18, 2026, the island becomes a destination for simple rituals and reflection.

Where to stay for the Chinese New Year in Koh Si Chang

Novotel Koh Si Chang offers a convenient base if you’re planning a short stay focused on rest and spiritual travel. The hotel is located in a central part of the island, so you can easily reach the shrines and viewpoints. Staying at the hotel also means you can arrange ferry access from Sriracha and transport around the island with little to no effort.

Rooms and pool villas offer space to slow down after temple visits. You can spend the afternoon by the pool or indoors with time to rest. The spa and on-site dining support a relaxed schedule that suits short stays.

The hotel also works well if you are travelling as a couple or with family. Children have open areas to move around, while adults can find quieter corners to sit and unwind. This balance keeps the visit comfortable for different travel styles.

Valentine’s Day by the sea in Sriracha

The same stretch of coast is also a good choice for Valentine’s Day, especially if you like the idea of dinner by the sea without heading too far from Bangkok.

On February 14, Novotel Marina Sriracha is hosting a Valentine’s Premium Dinner at its Pier 339. You and your special can enjoy a set menu created for one night only, live music, and tables placed close to the sea.

Dinner runs from 7pm to 10pm and includes one bottle of wine per couple. The regular price is 4,999++ baht per couple, with an early bird rate of 4,599++ baht for bookings made and paid by February 10, 2026.

Dining by the water shapes the tone of the night. The sound of the sea becomes part of the background, and the open-air setting encourages you to stay longer at the table. It suits couples who want Valentine’s Day planned without turning the evening into a complicated schedule.

This is the sort of night where you take your time over food and conversation. The sea stays close, the music plays in the background, and the setting does most of the work for you.

February is the perfect excuse to enjoy time by the sea

February gives you more than one reason to get out of Bangkok. You can head to Koh Si Chang for Chinese New Year and spend the day moving between shrines, the sea, and quiet moments of reflection. You can also plan a Valentine’s escape in Sriracha and turn one evening into something special with dinner by the water.

If you like the idea of keeping everything simple, the dual-location Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang makes both plans easy to pull off. The Koh Si Chang side gives you a comfortable place to stay close to the island’s spiritual sites, while the Sriracha location sets the scene for a Valentine’s night at Pier 339 with food, music, and sea views.

For more information about Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang’s Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, visit novotelsriracha.com or follow them on Facebook.

