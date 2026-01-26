Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world’s top 10 cities for solo travellers

Thailand has secured two spots in the global top 10 destinations for solo travellers, with Chiang Mai ranking sixth and Phuket placing tenth in a new study by long-haul travel specialists Travelbag. The rankings analysed 36 destinations worldwide on safety, affordability and accessibility, arriving as 76% of solo travellers now prioritising safety as their most important factor.

On this page

Section (Click to jump) Short summary Southeast Asia sweeps the rankings Southeast Asia dominates global solo travel rankings, with Thailand placing two destinations in the top 10. Chiang Mai Chiang Mai stands out for exceptional safety, affordability, and a built-in social environment for solo travellers. Phuket Phuket offers a balance of beach life, strong infrastructure, and easy social interaction for independent travellers. Why Thailand works for solo travel Long-developed tourism systems, safety, affordability, and cultural openness make Thailand ideal for solo travel.

Southeast Asia sweeps the rankings

Southeast Asia dominated the study. Hanoi, Vietnam, claimed the top spot with strong safety (82) and remarkably low costs (beer £0.71, public transport £0.25).

Sri Lanka placed twice in the top three with Colombo and Kandy, while Cambodia’s Siem Reap landed fourth. Thailand’s two entries mean the country matched Sri Lanka’s representation while outperforming every other nation in multiple top-10 placements.

The full top 10 at a glance

Rank Destination Country Safety Score (Day) Cost of Beer Public Transport Avg Temp (°C) 1 Hanoi Vietnam 82 £0.71 £0.25 27 2 Colombo Sri Lanka 76 £1.72 £0.14 29 3 Kandy Sri Lanka 78 £1.47 £0.12 28 4 Siem Reap Cambodia 85 £0.74 £0.74 26 5 Grand Baie Mauritius 85 £1.65 £0.79 27 6 Chiang Mai Thailand 93 £1.66 £0.69 29 7 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 57 £3.17 £0.53 28 8 Zanzibar Tanzania 67 £1.51 £0.24 24 9 Male Maldives 55 £3.53 £0.49 28 10 Phuket Thailand 83 £1.60 £1.09 27

Chiang Mai: Asia’s safest solo destination

Chiang Mai’s sixth-place overall ranking understates its appeal. When safety is the priority, the northern Thai city ranks third globally with a daytime safety score of 93 out of 100 and night-time score of 81, making it the safest destination in Asia for solo travellers.

Top 5 safest destinations for solo travellers

Rank Destination Country Safety Score (Day | Night) 1 Abu Dhabi UAE 92 | 87 2 Dubai UAE 91 | 83 3 Chiang Mai Thailand 93 | 81 4 Muscat Oman 89 | 76 5 Queenstown New Zealand 86 | 74

That safety record combines with practical economics: public transport costs just £0.69 per journey, beer averages £1.66, and peak season temperatures hover around 29°C. The established digital nomad community, walkable temple districts, and social infrastructure around co-working spaces mean solo travellers can find community instantly or remain independent.

Phuket: 10th best destination for solo travel

Phuket’s tenth-place finish reflects a different value proposition for travel. Thailand’s largest island trades some of Chiang Mai’s tranquillity for beach access and energetic social scenes. Its daytime safety score of 83 remains strong, while beer prices (£1.60) and public transport costs (£1.09) keep expenses manageable.

The island’s infrastructure for independent travellers has matured significantly. Solo visitors can choose from party-focused Patong to quieter beaches like Kata and Kamala, with island-hopping tours and diving excursions creating natural opportunities to meet fellow travellers. Peak season temperatures average 27°C, slightly cooler than Chiang Mai but firmly tropical.

Why Thailand works for solo travel, especially in Chiang Mai and Phuket

Thailand’s tourism infrastructure has evolved over decades to accommodate independent travellers. English proficiency is widespread in tourist areas, public transport networks are extensive and affordable, and cultural hospitality means solo visitors rarely feel isolated.

Safety, particularly for women travelling alone, has become a cornerstone of Thailand’s appeal. Both cities maintain visible security without feeling oppressive, while local communities have economic incentives to protect tourism’s reputation. Cost efficiency matters too, and while neither city matches Hanoi’s rock-bottom prices, they offer significantly better value than Western alternatives, making solo travel (where costs can’t be split) financially feasible.

Helen Wheat, Southeast Asia Destination Expert at Travelbag, contextualises the findings…

“Southeast Asia is ideal for solo travellers, offering affordability, ease of navigation, and a welcoming atmosphere year-round. Visiting outside of peak tourist months, typically between June and August and then between December and February, means fewer crowds and better value for accommodation and activities.

The tropical climate ensures plenty of sunshine, while established transport and digital nomad infrastructure make independent travel easy. Beyond convenience, the region also offers luxury options, from high-end resorts and boutique hotels to wellness retreats and fine dining, letting solo travellers indulge while exploring.”

For anyone familiar with Thailand, these rankings simply confirm what expats have known for years. Chiang Mai and Phuket work exceptionally well for solo travel because they’ve spent decades refining the experience, building infrastructure and cultivating safety that makes independent exploration natural.

The broader message is equally clear: Southeast Asia has established itself as the world’s premier region for solo travel, and Thailand sits at the heart of that success. With two cities in the global top 10 and Chiang Mai ranking as Asia’s safest destination, Thailand’s reputation as a solo travel hub is measurable, validated, and well-deserved.

Related articles:

• Thailand travel guide for your trip

• Thailand dominates global night market rankings with 3 markets in the top 10

• Thailand’s best beach towns for long-term living (2026)