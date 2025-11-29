Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 29, 2025, 1:25 PM
105
Photo via Bangkok Remand Prison/Facebook

Four senior officials at Bangkok Remand Prison have been dismissed for serious disciplinary violations linked to a widening scandal over preferential treatment given to certain inmates.

Justice Minister Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthapon Naowarat confirmed the dismissals, adding that 14 others remain under investigation.

Among those removed are the former director of inmate supervision and three other officers who were aware of the misconduct but failed to take action. All were part of a group of 20 officials previously transferred from the prison pending investigation.

The probe is being conducted by a committee under the Ministry of Justice. Officials are compiling further evidence to submit to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which could consider charges under Section 157 of the Criminal Code relating to misconduct by public officials.

Rutthapon said the ongoing inquiry is examining potential pressure exerted by senior figures on lower-ranking staff. Some of the 14 remaining individuals under scrutiny are said to have cooperated with the ministry by providing relevant information.

Investigators are also tracing financial links between the former prison chief, other implicated staff, and their family members. The justice minister declined to share further details due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe.

The scandal, which first came to light following a Department of Corrections (DoC) raid on Bangkok Remand Prison on November 16, revealed that a group of so-called “grey Chinese” inmates had received special privileges.

Related Articles

Officials reportedly allowed these inmates access to banned electrical items, including mobile phones, air conditioners, microwaves, and refrigerators.

Authorities also found evidence suggesting the presence of a Chinese model who had been paid 500,000 baht to engage in sexual activity with inmates inside a hidden room beneath a stairwell.

Reports suggest prison staff enabled this access through a private route from a warder’s office, avoiding main security checkpoints.

So far, six officials have been dismissed in connection with the scandal, including the former prison commander, his secretary, and officers in charge of inmate supervision.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has announced it will open an inquiry into the matter, citing concerns about discrimination and systemic corruption.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.