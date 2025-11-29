Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

Tourists continued to visit Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai yesterday, November 28, as temperatures on Thailand’s highest peak dropped further, with grass frost recorded at -4.9 degrees Celsius (°C), the lowest temperature observed there so far this season.

Frost, known locally as moei khab, appeared at the summit ranger station for the fifth consecutive day, with a noticeably thicker layer than previous mornings.

Other areas on the mountain also recorded low readings: 3°C at a ranger unit, 4°C at Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, and 6°C near the national park office, according to officials.

The Northern Meteorological Centre reported that a cold air mass from China is continuing to move southward, contributing to further drops of 1 to 2°C in northern provinces. Residents have been advised to prepare for persistent cold and increased fire risk due to dry, windy weather.

Temperatures on the mountaintop are expected to range between 2°C and 10°C, while nearby lowland provinces such as Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao may see overnight lows of around 10°C.

Thailand’s lowest recorded temperature remains -1.4°C, measured in Sakon Nakhon on January 2, 1974.

Authorities say this year’s cold spell may be more severe than last year’s and could extend into February.

Today, November 29, Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a 24-hour forecast detailing colder conditions sweeping across upper Thailand and parts of the south, as a high-pressure system strengthens its hold over the region.

The cold air mass is causing temperatures to dip further with strong winds, particularly in the north and northeast, where very cold conditions are expected.

Down south, rainfall is easing overall, but heavy rain remains possible in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to the northeast monsoon. Coastal areas may experience waves exceeding two metres in thunderstorm zones.