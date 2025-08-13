Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns

A fire broke out at a plastic recycling factory in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao province, yesterday, August 12, causing concern over the potential spread to nearby residential areas.

The incident occurred at 1pm, prompting Lieutenant Napadol Taweechat, Deputy Inspector of Bang Pakong Police Station, to investigate and coordinate with local and nearby fire departments, as well as Bang Pakong rescue services.

The blaze erupted at P.C. Plastic, a recycling factory situated in village 15, Bang Pakong subdistrict. Flames and thick smoke were observed at the rear of the factory, rapidly spreading across the area.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze within two hours, preventing it from reaching nearby homes and other factories. No injuries or fatalities were reported, but the fire damaged approximately five rai of the property.

A local, 38 year old Takonrat, shared that he was resting in his room when his girlfriend noticed a burning smell. Initially dismissing it, he was alerted to the fire when she called out again.

Upon rushing outside, he saw neighbours gathered, watching the flames originating from inside the building where recycled plastic was stored. Another local, 37 year old Pairat, said he heard shouting from inside his house and went outside to discover the fire, reported KhaoSod.

Police from Bang Pakong Police Station are conducting an ongoing investigation, documenting the scene and interviewing witnesses. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with forensic officers set to conduct further examinations to establish the origins of the blaze.

