Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

A significant fire engulfed a major bicycle sales and repair centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, trapping the shop owners, a couple, on an upper floor.

Police expect damages to exceed 3 million baht (US$92,570). The incident occurred at 4.55am today, July 30, when Police Colonel Nathee Sukuna received a report about a fire at Wandi Bicycle Store in Ban Nong Phiman, Mueang district. Firefighters from the Joho subdistrict, Khok Sung subdistrict, and Nakhon Ratchasima municipality responded promptly.

The fire took place in a two-storey commercial building located on Highway 205, Suranarai Road. The lower floor housed the largest bicycle sales and repair centre in Joho subdistrict, while the upper floor served as a residence. Smoke was seen billowing from the lower floor.

Inside, 46 year old Khian and his wife were trapped on the upper floor and called for help. Firefighters used a lift truck to rescue them safely, taking approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Initial assessments indicate that valuable items, including various types of bicycles, spare parts, and tools, were destroyed. The intense heat also caused minor cracks in the building’s walls, with damages estimated at over 3 million baht.

According to investigations, Khian and his wife were resting on the second floor when they smelled smoke. Upon checking, they discovered the fire on the lower floor but were unable to extinguish it with a chemical extinguisher and informed the fire department, reported KhaoSod.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the upper floor, allowing them to escape unharmed. The fire is suspected to have originated from an electrical short circuit. The exact cause will be determined following an investigation by the Nakhon Ratchasima Region 3 forensic centre.

