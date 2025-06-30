Fire at Saraburi paper factory claims 6 lives and leaves over 10 missing

A fire at a paper factory in the central province of Saraburi reportedly claimed six lives, with at least 13 people reported missing at the time of reporting.

The Facebook page Fire & Rescue Thailand reported at 1.20pm today, June 30, that the blaze broke out at a paper factory in the WHA Industrial Estate, also known as Hemaraj Land and Development, in Bua Loy sub-district, Nong Khae district, Saraburi province.

Paper and tissue products stored inside the facility acted as fuel, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the entire factory.

Several rescue and firefighter teams from the province and neighbouring areas rushed to the scene in an attempt to control the blaze.

According to KhaoSod, rescue workers estimated that six people had died in the fire. One rescuer posted on Facebook at 4.25pm that the team had just discovered the first body, which had not yet been identified.

MGR Online reported that 22 people were injured in the incident, four of whom are in serious condition. Two of the seriously injured were transported to Nong Khae Hospital, another seriously injured victim and five others were sent to Ratchathani Hospital, while 14 others received treatment at Nong Saeng Hospital and Wihan Daeng Hospital.

Media reports indicated that 13 people were initially listed as missing. Rescue teams managed to locate two of them, but it is believed that more victims may still be trapped on the third floor of the factory.

Different news agencies reported varying figures, as authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of victims.

As of now, firefighting teams have yet to bring the blaze under control. There have been no reports of impact on nearby residential areas.

A separate fire occurred three weeks ago at a plastic bag manufacturing plant in the southern province of Phetchaburi, causing an estimated 10 million baht in damages. Authorities believe the fire was sparked by an electrical circuit. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in that incident.