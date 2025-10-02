Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

A fire erupted at a plastic factory in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, forcing over 10 workers to flee as explosions and thick smoke filled the air.

The fire erupted at 2.12am today, October 2, at a facility located in Soi Bang Kradi 24, off Bang Kradi Road. Police Lieutenant Picheth Rodyang, Deputy Inspector at Samae Dam Police Station, was alerted to the emergency, prompting a rapid response from Bangkok’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Fire engines and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, firefighters encountered fierce flames and thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the building. With concerns that the fire could spread quickly, they deployed five water jets around the structure to contain the blaze. It took around an hour to bring the flames under control.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or deaths. Over 10 workers who were staying overnight at the factory managed to escape safely.

One of the workers, a 30 year old Cambodian worker named Kos, told police that the fire began with a loud electrical spark near the factory’s oven area.

“I saw the flames ignite suddenly at the front of the building. I tried to put them out, but it was too strong.”

Kos then raised the alarm, urging his fellow workers to evacuate immediately.

Residents nearby reported hearing intermittent explosions during the fire, likely caused by stored chemicals or machinery. Black smoke was seen rising into the sky from kilometres away.

Investigators from Samae Dam Police Station have launched a full inquiry into the cause of the fire. They are working with the Forensic Science Division to examine the scene and determine whether the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit, reported KhaoSod.

While the structure suffered extensive damage, authorities said swift action by emergency crews prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The factory remains cordoned off as officials continue their investigation. Police have confirmed that safety inspections will be conducted once the scene is deemed secure.