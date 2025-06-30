Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall

A fire erupted at a shopping mall in Chachoengsao, prompting an evacuation of employees and visitors as fire and smoke quickly spread throughout the mall. Firefighters reportedly battled the blaze for over two hours before bringing the situation under control.

At 8.30pm yesterday, June 29, Deputy Inspector Chalermpol Satharam from Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station received a report of a fire at a shopping centre located in Na Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Chachoengsao province.

Four fire trucks from the Chachoengsao municipal fire department were immediately dispatched to the scene. The shopping centre’s staff promptly evacuated all employees and patrons from the premises.

The fire originated from a Japanese barbeque restaurant on the first floor, near the side exit of the shopping centre. It started from the grill inside the restaurant and quickly spread to the walls, resulting in significant flames and thick smoke.

Firefighters divided into two teams; one focused on dousing the flames inside the restaurant, while the other used fans to extract the smoke, ensuring it was vented outside. They also sprayed a fine mist to prevent the smoke from re-entering the building.

Firefighters employed heat detection equipment to survey the interior, identifying numerous heat pockets in air duct channels lined with flammable insulation. They pried open walls and continuously sprayed water to dissipate the heat, ensuring the fire did not reignite.

KhaoSod reported that preliminary assessments revealed approximately 70% damage within the restaurant. The blaze severely damaged partition walls, air duct vents, tables, chairs, barbeque grills, meat refrigerators, and various electrical appliances.

Firefighters took over two hours to fully control the fire, and fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

