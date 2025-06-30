Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall

No injuries reported in the mall fire, restaurant heavily damaged

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
79 1 minute read
Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall
Photo via KhaoSod

A fire erupted at a shopping mall in Chachoengsao, prompting an evacuation of employees and visitors as fire and smoke quickly spread throughout the mall. Firefighters reportedly battled the blaze for over two hours before bringing the situation under control.

At 8.30pm yesterday, June 29, Deputy Inspector Chalermpol Satharam from Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station received a report of a fire at a shopping centre located in Na Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Chachoengsao province.

Four fire trucks from the Chachoengsao municipal fire department were immediately dispatched to the scene. The shopping centre’s staff promptly evacuated all employees and patrons from the premises.

The fire originated from a Japanese barbeque restaurant on the first floor, near the side exit of the shopping centre. It started from the grill inside the restaurant and quickly spread to the walls, resulting in significant flames and thick smoke.

Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall | News by Thaiger
Smoke in the shopping mall | Photo via KhaoSod

Firefighters divided into two teams; one focused on dousing the flames inside the restaurant, while the other used fans to extract the smoke, ensuring it was vented outside. They also sprayed a fine mist to prevent the smoke from re-entering the building.

Firefighters employed heat detection equipment to survey the interior, identifying numerous heat pockets in air duct channels lined with flammable insulation. They pried open walls and continuously sprayed water to dissipate the heat, ensuring the fire did not reignite.

KhaoSod reported that preliminary assessments revealed approximately 70% damage within the restaurant. The blaze severely damaged partition walls, air duct vents, tables, chairs, barbeque grills, meat refrigerators, and various electrical appliances.

Related Articles

Firefighters took over two hours to fully control the fire, and fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

In other fire news, a fire broke out at a cannabis shop in Central Pattaya earlier on May 25. The blaze originated on the fourth floor of the four-story commercial building, which housed a cannabis cultivation lab. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause.

Latest Thailand News
Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality Thailand News

Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality

22 minutes ago
District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai Thailand News

District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai

41 minutes ago
Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer Thailand News

Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer

56 minutes ago
Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery Pattaya News

Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery

1 hour ago
Desperate Thai mother pleads for son&#8217;s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother pleads for son’s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba

2 hours ago
Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall Thailand News

Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall

2 hours ago
Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya Pattaya News

Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review Thailand News

Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review

3 hours ago
Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants Thai Law News

Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants

3 hours ago
Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here! Things To Do

Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here!

4 hours ago
Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks Northern Thailand News

Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks

4 hours ago
Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package Thailand News

Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

4 hours ago
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest Phuket News

Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

4 hours ago
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker Pattaya News

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

5 hours ago
Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Karon Beach Phuket News

Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

5 hours ago
Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links Thailand News

Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition Phuket News

Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani Thailand News

E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children Pattaya News

Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

6 hours ago
Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing Thailand News

Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service Pattaya News

Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

7 hours ago
Man detained after brother&#8217;s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection Bangkok News

Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

7 hours ago
Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird Thailand News

Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x