Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

A fire broke out at a factory in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, destroying part of a site used to produce Christian religious idols. No injuries were reported.

The blaze broke out inside a single-storey warehouse belonging to Paul Industry Co., Ltd., located in Soi Lasalle 42, off Sukhumvit 105. Emergency services were alerted around 1am yesterday, October 2, and Bang Na Police quickly coordinated with Phra Khanong and Bang Na fire crews, along with rescue teams from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Three fire engines and a team of firefighters tackled the inferno using water jets, bringing it under control within 20 minutes. Despite the intense flames, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The factory, which spans approximately 150 square wah (600 square metres), is used exclusively to produce Christian religious statues and figurines. At the time of the incident, the premises were unoccupied and had been locked up for the day. No workers reside on-site.

According to fire officials, the flames rapidly spread from the machinery room, engulfing about 100 square wah. The remaining area, which stored puppets, dolls and other religious materials, was partially damaged but spared destruction.

Police said the factory remains off-limits while forensic investigators examine the site, reported Sanook.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

“We are working closely with forensic officers to determine the origin of the fire. The area will remain secured until the investigation is complete.”

Christian icon manufacturing is a niche yet growing industry in Thailand, with products often exported to international markets. The factory is one of a few specialising in handcrafted religious items for churches and collectors worldwide.

This follows another factory fire that broke out shortly after at a plastic factory in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, sending more than 10 workers fleeing for safety as explosions rocked the area and thick black smoke filled the sky.

The blaze started at around 2.12am yesterday at a facility in Soi Bang Kradi 24. Emergency crews from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene.