Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

Emergency crews quickly contained the blaze as investigations begin

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
300 1 minute read
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Sanook

A fire broke out at a factory in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, destroying part of a site used to produce Christian religious idols. No injuries were reported.

The blaze broke out inside a single-storey warehouse belonging to Paul Industry Co., Ltd., located in Soi Lasalle 42, off Sukhumvit 105. Emergency services were alerted around 1am yesterday, October 2, and Bang Na Police quickly coordinated with Phra Khanong and Bang Na fire crews, along with rescue teams from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Three fire engines and a team of firefighters tackled the inferno using water jets, bringing it under control within 20 minutes. Despite the intense flames, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

The factory, which spans approximately 150 square wah (600 square metres), is used exclusively to produce Christian religious statues and figurines. At the time of the incident, the premises were unoccupied and had been locked up for the day. No workers reside on-site.

Related Articles

According to fire officials, the flames rapidly spread from the machinery room, engulfing about 100 square wah. The remaining area, which stored puppets, dolls and other religious materials, was partially damaged but spared destruction.

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Police said the factory remains off-limits while forensic investigators examine the site, reported Sanook.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

“We are working closely with forensic officers to determine the origin of the fire. The area will remain secured until the investigation is complete.”

Christian icon manufacturing is a niche yet growing industry in Thailand, with products often exported to international markets. The factory is one of a few specialising in handcrafted religious items for churches and collectors worldwide.

This follows another factory fire that broke out shortly after at a plastic factory in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, sending more than 10 workers fleeing for safety as explosions rocked the area and thick black smoke filled the sky.

The blaze started at around 2.12am yesterday at a facility in Soi Bang Kradi 24. Emergency crews from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

22 minutes ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

32 minutes ago
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in

3 hours ago
5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out | Thaiger Cafe

5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out

16 hours ago
Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy

16 hours ago
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

17 hours ago
Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub | Thaiger Phuket News

Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

18 hours ago
Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

18 hours ago
Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

19 hours ago
Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets | Thaiger Business News

Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets

19 hours ago
Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

20 hours ago
Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

20 hours ago
Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

20 hours ago
Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket

21 hours ago
Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf

21 hours ago
Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht

23 hours ago
Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

23 hours ago
Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism

23 hours ago
Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report

24 hours ago
Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win

1 day ago
CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere | Thaiger Automotive

CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere

1 day ago
Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo

1 day ago
FBS launches “Refer &#038; Rise” IB Fest with big rewards | Thaiger Finance

FBS launches “Refer & Rise” IB Fest with big rewards

1 day ago
Rayong house fire kills 7 as family trapped in blaze (video) | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong house fire kills 7 as family trapped in blaze (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
300 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.