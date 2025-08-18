Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

A 30 year old Laotian man narrowly escaped death after a motorcycle accident left him severely injured.

The incident occurred at 7pm yesterday, August 17, when police from Bang Pakong Police Station in Chachoengsao province were notified of a motorcycle accident on Bang Na-Trat Road, kilometre marker 46, heading towards Bangkok. The accident site was located in the parallel lane in Bang Pakong subdistrict, Bang Pakong district.

Upon arrival, police found Ploy lying beside his motorcycle, which bore the registration number กวร 651 Chachoengsao. Shockingly, the motorcycle’s centre stand had pierced his neck, creating a distressing scene for witnesses.

Rescue teams from Chachoengsao quickly provided initial medical assistance, cut the metal stand, and transported Ploy to Bang Pakong Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Witnesses reported that Ploy was riding at high speed and attempted to overtake on the left before losing control and skidding off the road. The fall caused the motorcycle stand to embed in his neck. Police are continuing their investigation and will proceed with legal actions as necessary.

In similar news, a tragic accident on Phahonyothin Road’s inbound express lane near Bangkok University in Pathum Thani province claimed the life of a 17 year old motorcyclist after colliding with a 10-wheel truck.

The crash occurred at 2am on July 12 and also left four others injured, including two Good Samaritans.

Police Lieutenant Anusorn Wiangsima, deputy inspector of Khlong Luang Police Station, responded alongside forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the scene, the deceased teen was found lying on the road, while a Hino 10-wheel truck with Ayutthaya plates was parked 50 meters away in the left lane. The Honda Giorno motorcycle, missing its license plate, was lodged at the back of the truck. The truck driver, 43 year old Pravit, remained at the scene awaiting police.