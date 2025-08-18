Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

Grim crash highlights dangers on perilous roads

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
73 1 minute read
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 30 year old Laotian man narrowly escaped death after a motorcycle accident left him severely injured.

The incident occurred at 7pm yesterday, August 17, when police from Bang Pakong Police Station in Chachoengsao province were notified of a motorcycle accident on Bang Na-Trat Road, kilometre marker 46, heading towards Bangkok. The accident site was located in the parallel lane in Bang Pakong subdistrict, Bang Pakong district.

Upon arrival, police found Ploy lying beside his motorcycle, which bore the registration number กวร 651 Chachoengsao. Shockingly, the motorcycle’s centre stand had pierced his neck, creating a distressing scene for witnesses.

Rescue teams from Chachoengsao quickly provided initial medical assistance, cut the metal stand, and transported Ploy to Bang Pakong Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Witnesses reported that Ploy was riding at high speed and attempted to overtake on the left before losing control and skidding off the road. The fall caused the motorcycle stand to embed in his neck. Police are continuing their investigation and will proceed with legal actions as necessary.

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a tragic accident on Phahonyothin Road’s inbound express lane near Bangkok University in Pathum Thani province claimed the life of a 17 year old motorcyclist after colliding with a 10-wheel truck.

The crash occurred at 2am on July 12 and also left four others injured, including two Good Samaritans.

Related Articles

Police Lieutenant Anusorn Wiangsima, deputy inspector of Khlong Luang Police Station, responded alongside forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the scene, the deceased teen was found lying on the road, while a Hino 10-wheel truck with Ayutthaya plates was parked 50 meters away in the left lane. The Honda Giorno motorcycle, missing its license plate, was lodged at the back of the truck. The truck driver, 43 year old Pravit, remained at the scene awaiting police.

Latest Thailand News
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

2 minutes ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

13 minutes ago
Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident | Thaiger Crime News

Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident

22 minutes ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

30 minutes ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

40 minutes ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

49 minutes ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

20 hours ago
Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer | Thaiger Phuket News

Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer

21 hours ago
Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute

21 hours ago
Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents

23 hours ago
VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht | Thaiger Aviation News

VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht

23 hours ago
Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek

23 hours ago
Airports of Thailand&#8217;s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports of Thailand’s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured

23 hours ago
Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

24 hours ago
Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

24 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

1 day ago
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

1 day ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

2 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

2 days ago
Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

2 days ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x