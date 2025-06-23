Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao

In Chachoengsao province, fears have arisen over the discovery of 1,000 litres of industrial waste buried underground, which was found in 2022 without any legal action taken. The Ministry of Industry team has vowed to investigate the matter retrospectively.

Yesterday, June 22, the EARTH Foundation reported the discovery of more than 1,000 litres of liquid industrial waste buried at an illegal dumping site in Mueang 11, Hua Samrong subdistrict, Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province.

Despite the detection by officials in 2022, no disposal or prosecution has occurred. Dr Manaswee Hengsuwan, a geologist at the Department of Groundwater Resources, described the scene after machinery unearthed black liquid from the soil in the area.

This incident occurred on June 21, initiated by the Department of Groundwater Resources digging a well on private land to monitor contamination from illegal waste disposal and factory operations. The surrounding area was surveyed, revealing soft ground with a foul odour, suggesting underground water presence.

Dr Manaswee noted the uncertainty about the extent of the underground burial but described the area as covered with brown soil and smelling of oil or solvents.

Dr Manaswee also explained that the inspection was part of a water quality monitoring project in areas with illegal industrial waste dumping. Chachoengsao is a key focus, particularly Plaeng Yao and Phanom Sarakham districts, with observation wells installed to monitor potential future chemical leaks. The aim was to target factories at risk of groundwater contamination, including those with a history of illegal waste burial.

Industrial waste

The investigation was prompted by past reports of illegal industrial waste dumping in the area. In September 2022, a 10-rai site had been reported on a local news programme as a former industrial waste landfill that caught fire, spreading contaminated water and odour.

The report, citing the director of public health and environment at the Hua Samrong subdistrict, mentioned an entrepreneur seeking permits to establish a waste sorting business but never submitting the application, leaving the subdistrict without any records.

Further investigation confirmed the land lacked permits for possession, transportation, or factory operation. Officials intended to prosecute under the Factory and Hazardous Substances Acts, but no resolution occurred. Instead, waste was buried, and the Department of Groundwater Resources’ recent excavation exposed the truth.

On June 22, local officials from Hua Samrong subdistrict and Chachoengsao’s industrial office inspected the site. Dr Manaswee expressed uncertainty about the 2022 legal process or owner compliance, acknowledging enforcement’s ineffectiveness. Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of the Ministry of Industry’s working group, commented on investigating and prosecuting negligent officials, reported KhaoSod.