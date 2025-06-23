Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao

Toxic dump site raises questions over regulatory oversight and delays

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
65 2 minutes read
Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chachoengsao province, fears have arisen over the discovery of 1,000 litres of industrial waste buried underground, which was found in 2022 without any legal action taken. The Ministry of Industry team has vowed to investigate the matter retrospectively.

Yesterday, June 22, the EARTH Foundation reported the discovery of more than 1,000 litres of liquid industrial waste buried at an illegal dumping site in Mueang 11, Hua Samrong subdistrict, Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province.

Despite the detection by officials in 2022, no disposal or prosecution has occurred. Dr Manaswee Hengsuwan, a geologist at the Department of Groundwater Resources, described the scene after machinery unearthed black liquid from the soil in the area.

This incident occurred on June 21, initiated by the Department of Groundwater Resources digging a well on private land to monitor contamination from illegal waste disposal and factory operations. The surrounding area was surveyed, revealing soft ground with a foul odour, suggesting underground water presence.

Dr Manaswee noted the uncertainty about the extent of the underground burial but described the area as covered with brown soil and smelling of oil or solvents.

Dr Manaswee also explained that the inspection was part of a water quality monitoring project in areas with illegal industrial waste dumping. Chachoengsao is a key focus, particularly Plaeng Yao and Phanom Sarakham districts, with observation wells installed to monitor potential future chemical leaks. The aim was to target factories at risk of groundwater contamination, including those with a history of illegal waste burial.

Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Industrial waste

Related Articles

The investigation was prompted by past reports of illegal industrial waste dumping in the area. In September 2022, a 10-rai site had been reported on a local news programme as a former industrial waste landfill that caught fire, spreading contaminated water and odour.

The report, citing the director of public health and environment at the Hua Samrong subdistrict, mentioned an entrepreneur seeking permits to establish a waste sorting business but never submitting the application, leaving the subdistrict without any records.

Further investigation confirmed the land lacked permits for possession, transportation, or factory operation. Officials intended to prosecute under the Factory and Hazardous Substances Acts, but no resolution occurred. Instead, waste was buried, and the Department of Groundwater Resources’ recent excavation exposed the truth.

On June 22, local officials from Hua Samrong subdistrict and Chachoengsao’s industrial office inspected the site. Dr Manaswee expressed uncertainty about the 2022 legal process or owner compliance, acknowledging enforcement’s ineffectiveness. Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of the Ministry of Industry’s working group, commented on investigating and prosecuting negligent officials, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand Thailand News

Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand

7 minutes ago
Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban Thailand News

Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban

29 minutes ago
Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically Road deaths

Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically

46 minutes ago
Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate Thailand News

Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate

57 minutes ago
Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry Phuket News

Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry

1 hour ago
SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services Thailand News

SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services

2 hours ago
Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues Thailand News

Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues

3 hours ago
Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud Crime News

Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud

3 hours ago
Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom Travel Guides

Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom

3 hours ago
Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire Thailand News

Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire

3 hours ago
Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms Crime News

Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms

3 hours ago
Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling Thailand News

Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan

4 hours ago
Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees Crime News

Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees

4 hours ago
Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident Road deaths

Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

4 hours ago
Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention Crime News

Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention

4 hours ago
Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers Northern Thailand News

Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers

4 hours ago
Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested Crime News

Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested

4 hours ago
Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident Thailand News

Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident

4 hours ago
Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao Crime News

Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road Bangkok News

Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road

5 hours ago
Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s removal Thailand News

Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn’s removal

5 hours ago
Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead Northern Thailand News

Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x