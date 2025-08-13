Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

Yesterday, August 12, four female students from a renowned college in Mueang Phatthalung were trapped in a lift for nearly an hour.

Among them was a seven-month pregnant student. The lift malfunctioned between the first and second floors while they were heading to the fourth floor for a sports event task.

Phatthalung rescue services were notified and arrived to assist. However, a college teacher intervened, citing concerns over potential damage to the lift and the lack of repair funds, and insisted on waiting for the college’s designated lift technician.

Later, the rescue team coordinated with a lift technician from Phatthalung Hospital for assistance. Eventually, the college’s lift technician arrived and took approximately 10 minutes to repair and safely open the lift doors, allowing the students to exit unharmed.

Upon speaking with the students involved, it was revealed that they were at the college on their day off for the sports event preparation and were using the lift to access the library when the malfunction occurred.

It was also noted that this particular lift frequently experienced issues, yet the college continued its use without any warning signs, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two autistic children were saved after becoming trapped in a storm drain in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district on April 30. Their cries for help alerted nearby residents, who quickly guided rescuers to the location.

At around 4.50pm, Amata Khraikhruan, head of the Plutaluang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, was notified by locals that the children were stuck inside a storm drain along the road to the Navy House Village, Moo 5, Plutaluang subdistrict.

He immediately dispatched the organisation’s disaster prevention and mitigation team to work with the Sawang Rojanathamsathan Foundation rescue unit to carry out the rescue operation.

When rescuers arrived, they heard the voices of a girl and a boy coming from the drain, which was sealed by a metal grate. Attempts to lift the cover with a crowbar proved unsuccessful, leading the team to use a grinder to cut through the side of the grate instead.