Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

August 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 12, four female students from a renowned college in Mueang Phatthalung were trapped in a lift for nearly an hour.

Among them was a seven-month pregnant student. The lift malfunctioned between the first and second floors while they were heading to the fourth floor for a sports event task.

Phatthalung rescue services were notified and arrived to assist. However, a college teacher intervened, citing concerns over potential damage to the lift and the lack of repair funds, and insisted on waiting for the college’s designated lift technician.

Picture courtesy of Neawna

Later, the rescue team coordinated with a lift technician from Phatthalung Hospital for assistance. Eventually, the college’s lift technician arrived and took approximately 10 minutes to repair and safely open the lift doors, allowing the students to exit unharmed.

Upon speaking with the students involved, it was revealed that they were at the college on their day off for the sports event preparation and were using the lift to access the library when the malfunction occurred.

It was also noted that this particular lift frequently experienced issues, yet the college continued its use without any warning signs, reported KhaoSod.

Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

