Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond

Mystery deepens as young witness hints at possible foul play

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 51 year old woman was found deceased in a fish pond in Chachoengsao province, with her husband weeping nearby. A 5 year old boy, the deceased’s nephew, claimed to have witnessed a disturbing event. The police are investigating and have detained the husband for questioning.

Yesterday, August 2, Police Lieutenant Somprasong Sa-in, an investigator from Bang Pakong Police Station, along with Chachoengsao rescue units, responded to the incident at village 6, Hom Sin subdistrict, Bang Pakong district.

Upon arrival, they discovered 63 year old Don (surname withheld) crying beside the pond where the body of the woman, named Khularb (surname withheld), was found. The woman had a torn eyelid and abrasions on her body.

Nearby, a hut contained the deceased’s personal belongings, which were scattered across the area, and a toppled water jar was found beside the pond. Evidence near the pond suggested signs of a struggle, with flattened grass and drag marks extending approximately 50 metres from where the body was found.

The young boy, referred to as A for anonymity, who was left in the care of his aunt by his mother, reported seeing his uncle force the deceased’s head underwater. The police believe the woman had been dead for about four hours before the discovery, reported KhaoSod.

The husband, Don, has been taken in for questioning, and the body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Should the investigation confirm the boy’s account, legal actions will follow.

In similar news, residents and visitors at Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri were alarmed by the discovery of a decomposed body believed to have been dead for more than three days. Police are asking anyone who can identify the person to come forward.

At 2.30am on July 31, Saen Suk Police Station received a report of a body found washed up at the third section of Bang Saen Beach in Mueang district. Police and rescue teams from the Thamma Mani Rat Foundation responded to the scene, where a crowd of locals and tourists had gathered.

