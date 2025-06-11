Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A personal vehicle collided with compressed paper boxes that had fallen from a truck on a road in Klong Khuean district, Chachoengsao province, yesterday, June 10.

The driver, a 45 year old woman named Thananit, was critically injured and lost consciousness. The incident occurred when a belt securing the boxes snapped, causing them to fall onto the road.

Emergency services from Klong Khuean Hospital and Chachoengsao rescue units responded to the scene. They found compressed paper boxes scattered across the road and a white Honda CR-V with significant front damage.

The airbags had deployed, and the driver was unconscious. Rescue personnel used hydraulic cutters to extract the woman from the vehicle and transported her to the hospital.

Approximately 50 metres away, a white Isuzu truck with a Prachinburi licence plate was parked. The truck, loaded with compressed paper boxes, was driven by 30 year old Thotsaphon.

Upon investigation, Thotsaphon explained that he was transporting the boxes from a paper factory to a packaging factory in Mueang Prachinburi district. He mentioned that he takes this route every two days.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On this occasion, just before reaching the straight section of the road after a slight left curve, the belt securing the boxes broke, causing them to fall and collide with the oncoming vehicle, resulting in the serious injury of the driver.

Police examined the car and discovered 80,000 baht (US$2,450) in cash in the rear basket, along with road construction documents.

Thananit had recently returned from signing a road construction contract at Bang Rong subdistrict administrative organisation. She was on her way back when the accident occurred.

Police are continuing their investigation, collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing involved parties to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a driver sustained injuries when a heavy cement block plummeted from the Rama II elevated expressway construction site, crashing onto his pickup truck as he travelled along Rama II Road toward Samut Sakhon.

