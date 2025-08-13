Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported

Stormy conditions turn routine commute into chaotic crash scene

Picture coutresy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a pickup truck crashed into an electric pole during heavy rain, causing the vehicle to overturn near a road in Chachoengsao province.

The driver’s father-in-law, a 63 year old man, Min Klaophimai, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Fortunately, the driver’s wife and their nine-month-old child were unharmed.

The incident took place at 4.30pm yesterday, August 12. Rescue volunteers from Phanom Thung Praya were alerted to the accident on a highway near Ban Khlong Kamchang, Village 21, heading towards Ban Nayao, Tha Kradan subdistrict, Sanam Chai Khet district. Upon arrival, they found a white pickup truck with number plate งต 8271 from Chon Buri overturned with its wheels in the air.

The driver, 31 year old Wichai Laotham, who is also the deceased’s son-in-law, stated that he was driving from Chon Buri to drop his father-in-law off at his home in Ban Nayao, Village 15, merely 5 kilometres away. Heavy rain at the Ban Khlong Toei intersection caused the vehicle to skid, leading to a collision with a high-voltage electric pole.

The impact caused the truck to veer off the road and overturn, ejecting Min from the vehicle, resulting in his fatality. Wichai’s wife and their infant, however, escaped injury.

Police examined the scene and arranged for rescue teams to transport the deceased to Sanam Chai Khet Hospital for further legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

