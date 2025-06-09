Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage

Wall torn down as rescue teams race to contain fire

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire caused over 10 million baht in damage at a plastic bag manufacturing plant in Phetchaburi. The blaze erupted yesterday, June 8, at 5pm, requiring the demolition of a wall to extinguish the flames effectively.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sonthichai Chucherd from the Khao Yoi Police Station in Phetchaburi province received reports of the fire at a plastic bag production facility located in Moo 5, Nong Chumphon subdistrict, Khao Yoi district. He informed Police Colonel Thip Khengkhoom, district chief officer of Khao Yoi, and district chief Naruethat Muangsaen.

Over 10 fire engines from the area and nearby regions, along with the National Disaster Response Unit, local administrative organisations, and rescue volunteers, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency services found the building engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing out. The company manufactures plastic bags used for food packaging and stores over 2 tonnes of thinner and alcohol, which fueled the rapid and intense spread of the fire.

Emergency services coordinated to bring in an excavator to break through the building’s thick concrete wall, facilitating access to the fire’s source. Firefighters used fire engines equipped with foam to tackle the blaze, taking over an hour to bring it under control. Despite this, water had to be continuously sprayed to prevent any flare-ups.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Wanphen Mangsri, alongside Virat Phenchan, head of the Phetchaburi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, arrived to oversee the situation. Preliminary estimates suggest damages exceed 10 million baht (US$305,655).

The fire is suspected to have originated from an electrical short circuit in an air compressor within the factory. Nonetheless, forensic police will be consulted to determine the definitive cause. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a fire erupted at a well-known resort in Chanthaburi, damaging the fitness centre and equipment after a golf cart ignited.

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

