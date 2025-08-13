Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket

Swift naval response saves crew amid violent seas

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Royal Thai Navy deployed the HTMS Hua Hin to rescue nine people after a fishing boat capsized off Racha Yai Island in Phuket.

The incident, occurring at 2.50pm yesterday, August 12, involved the fishing vessel Chok Mana 1, which was overturned by large waves. Fortunately, all crew members were equipped with life jackets.

The fishing boat, carrying nine people, struggled against strong waves upon reaching Racha Island. Unable to withstand the conditions, the vessel capsized on the west side of the island at coordinates 7°32.000′, 98°05.000′, approximately 25 nautical miles from the Third Naval Area Command pier. The crew, all wearing life jackets, awaited rescue.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In response, Vice Admiral Suwat Donasukol, director of the Third Naval Area Command, promptly directed a rescue operation. A Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was dispatched to search the reported coordinates, while the HTMS Hua Hin was sent to assist and coordinate with related agencies for further support.

The Royal Thai Navy provided an update stating that after the deployment of the HTMS Hua Hin and the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter from the Third Naval Area Command, all nine crew members of the Chok Mana 1 were safely rescued. The crew is currently being transported back to the Third Naval Area Command pier in Phuket.

Related Articles

In similar news, a local fishing vessel overturned in rough waters near Phuket, resulting in one person being saved while another remains unaccounted for. The incident took place around 4.10pm on June 23, when the Andaman Narenthorn Centre notified the Third Naval Area Command.

The boat, carrying two people, capsized about 1 kilometre from Thasak Pier in Pa Khlok subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket. One occupant swam safely to shore, while the other held onto the boat for approximately 20 minutes before vanishing.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, director of the Third Naval Area Command, immediately organised a search mission. The Naval Operations Centre in Phuket, the Third Naval Fleet, and Phuket Marine Police were swiftly deployed to support the rescue efforts.

