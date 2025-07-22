Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A serious accident occurred yesterday, July 21, around 9.30pm when a grey Nissan sedan collided with a concrete barrier on the Don Sin Non-Laem Pradu Road in Laem Pradu subdistrict, Ban Pho district, Chachoengsao province.

Two people sustained critical injuries and were trapped inside the vehicle, necessitating an urgent response from emergency services.

Police Captain Somsak Srinrong, deputy inspector of Baan Pho Police Station, received the accident report and coordinated with the Baan Pho hospital’s emergency team and Chachoengsao rescue unit.

At the scene, they discovered the severely damaged front end of the Nissan compressed against the barrier. Inside were 50 year old Kanyarat, the driver, and 54 year old Wilai Phorn, the passenger, both in serious condition.

Rescue personnel employed hydraulic tools to extricate the injured from the car, providing initial medical assistance before transporting them to Baan Pho hospital promptly. Juthathip, a 27 year old passerby on a motorcycle, recounted witnessing the crash while on her way home.

She immediately returned to the scene, realised the occupants were trapped, and sought assistance. She also contacted Anon Thienyong, the headman of Laem Pradu subdistrict, to help with the rescue efforts.

Kanyarat, who managed to communicate despite her injuries, explained that she had departed from home en route to Nakhon Sawan province, reported KhaoSod.

Upon reaching the accident location, the vehicle unexpectedly lost control and swerved, subsequently crashing into the roadside barrier with significant force, resulting in their severe injuries and entrapment.

