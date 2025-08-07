Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

Repeated infernos spark calls for stricter factory oversight

A fire erupted at a plastic bag manufacturing factory early today, August 7, causing significant damage worth millions of baht. Emergency services battled the blaze for over two hours at the Universal Flexible Packaging Company in Phetchaburi province, marking the third such incident at the site.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sompong Khamtawee of Khao Yoi Police Station in Phetchaburi province received the fire report and promptly informed Police Colonel Thip Khengkhoom and Khao Yoi District Chief Naruenat Mueangsaen.

More than 10 fire trucks from nearby areas, the National Disaster Response Unit, local government organisations, and rescue volunteers were mobilised to tackle the intense flames and thick black smoke emanating from the building.

The factory, which produces food packaging plastic bags, stores flammable materials such as thinner and alcohol, contributing to the rapid spread and intensity of the fire. To aid firefighting efforts, a backhoe was used to break down the building’s walls, allowing emergency personnel to direct water and foam inside. Despite their efforts, the fire remained uncontrolled.

This factory has previously experienced severe fires, and this incident marks the third occurrence. The cause remains under investigation by the police, reported KhaoSod.

According to Police Colonel Thip Khengkhoom, past fires have also been intense. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause, and if any wrongdoing is discovered, legal action will be pursued.

In similar news, in the early hours of August 3, a fire broke out at a postal warehouse in Phanat Nikhom, Chon Buri, causing severe damage to stored packages and trapping four individuals inside. Emergency responders promptly arrived and successfully rescued all four residents, who were safely evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Deputy Investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Natchapol Saengsee of Phanat Nikhom Police Station received the fire report at 1.30am and quickly coordinated with the local municipal fire brigade and rescue teams from Sawang Het Ban Thung Hiang.

