Cable car to Phu Kradueng set for completion by 2026

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Tienthong confirmed plans to construct a cable car to Phu Kradueng, aiming for completion by late 2026. The route will not overlap with existing walking paths, ensuring minimal disruption to the natural landscape.

Yesterday, June 9, Sorawong Tienthong, together with his advisor, Jakrapat Klongpayanabaan, and the minister’s secretary, Krittada Tantuedtit, visited Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province. They reviewed development plans for the cable car project and discussed with national park officials, the campaign committee for Phu Kradueng cable car construction, and other stakeholders.

The visit also included a survey of the starting station and tourist traffic transfer points. Over 500 residents, including students and local government officials such as Loei governor, Chaiyaporn Jarupong, and local MPs Lertsak Pattanchaiyakun and Saran Timsuwan, attended to express their support for the project.

Suwang outlined a 15-month timeline for the project, which involves installing 12 support pillars, each occupying an area of 6 x 6 square metres. He reassured that the cable car’s path would not interfere with existing trails, allowing traditional hiking to continue unaffected.

Without the need for overnight stays, the cable car is expected to facilitate more day visits. Suwang envisions the first pillar being erected by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

He emphasised the importance of addressing environmental concerns and engaging with all stakeholders, including NGOs. The minister stated that any legislative hurdles, such as those posed by the national parks act, would be addressed within the planned timeline. The project will adhere to a structured schedule, with contingencies in place to ensure completion within 15 months.

Sanguan Kamatasila, a former municipal councillor and resident of Phu Kradueng, expressed his desire for the cable car’s construction, noting the project’s delay over several government terms. At 75 years old, Sanguan hopes to ride the cable car to Phu Kradueng at least once in his lifetime, reported KhaoSod.