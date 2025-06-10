Cable car to Phu Kradueng set for completion by 2026

Modern transport plans aim to enhance visitor experience

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
55 1 minute read
Cable car to Phu Kradueng set for completion by 2026
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Tienthong confirmed plans to construct a cable car to Phu Kradueng, aiming for completion by late 2026. The route will not overlap with existing walking paths, ensuring minimal disruption to the natural landscape.

Yesterday, June 9, Sorawong Tienthong, together with his advisor, Jakrapat Klongpayanabaan, and the minister’s secretary, Krittada Tantuedtit, visited Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province. They reviewed development plans for the cable car project and discussed with national park officials, the campaign committee for Phu Kradueng cable car construction, and other stakeholders.

The visit also included a survey of the starting station and tourist traffic transfer points. Over 500 residents, including students and local government officials such as Loei governor, Chaiyaporn Jarupong, and local MPs Lertsak Pattanchaiyakun and Saran Timsuwan, attended to express their support for the project.

Suwang outlined a 15-month timeline for the project, which involves installing 12 support pillars, each occupying an area of 6 x 6 square metres. He reassured that the cable car’s path would not interfere with existing trails, allowing traditional hiking to continue unaffected.

Related Articles

Without the need for overnight stays, the cable car is expected to facilitate more day visits. Suwang envisions the first pillar being erected by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

He emphasised the importance of addressing environmental concerns and engaging with all stakeholders, including NGOs. The minister stated that any legislative hurdles, such as those posed by the national parks act, would be addressed within the planned timeline. The project will adhere to a structured schedule, with contingencies in place to ensure completion within 15 months.

Sanguan Kamatasila, a former municipal councillor and resident of Phu Kradueng, expressed his desire for the cable car’s construction, noting the project’s delay over several government terms. At 75 years old, Sanguan hopes to ride the cable car to Phu Kradueng at least once in his lifetime, reported KhaoSod.

Cable car to Phu Kradueng set for completion by 2026 | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Cable car to Phu Kradueng set for completion by 2026 Thailand News

Cable car to Phu Kradueng set for completion by 2026

3 minutes ago
Thailand invests 300 million baht in Thai AI language model Business News

Thailand invests 300 million baht in Thai AI language model

9 minutes ago
Rap battle: Russian teens brawl on Pattaya Walking Street Pattaya News

Rap battle: Russian teens brawl on Pattaya Walking Street

19 minutes ago
Tragic collision on Highway 1086 leaves woman dead, son injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Highway 1086 leaves woman dead, son injured

28 minutes ago
Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond Thailand News

Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

36 minutes ago
Paetongtarn backs clean groundwater in drought-hit Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Paetongtarn backs clean groundwater in drought-hit Kanchanaburi

47 minutes ago
Track horror! Pattaya biker crash leaves pensioner fighting for leg Pattaya News

Track horror! Pattaya biker crash leaves pensioner fighting for leg

56 minutes ago
Fowl play! Chicken clobbers Russian in Pattaya paedo claim brawl Pattaya News

Fowl play! Chicken clobbers Russian in Pattaya paedo claim brawl

1 hour ago
Fire in Bangkok paper warehouse claims two lives, others injured Bangkok News

Fire in Bangkok paper warehouse claims two lives, others injured

1 hour ago
Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

2 hours ago
Eye in the Thai! Drones set to spy on dodgy tourists in Pattaya Pattaya News

Eye in the Thai! Drones set to spy on dodgy tourists in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand threatens to cut Internet over Cambodia&#8217;s visa snub Thailand News

Thailand threatens to cut Internet over Cambodia’s visa snub

2 hours ago
Rain pain! Storm warning as 45 provinces brace for a soaking Thailand Weather Updates

Rain pain! Storm warning as 45 provinces brace for a soaking

2 hours ago
Pattaya beach vendor man lights up in drug-fuelled meltdown Pattaya News

Pattaya beach vendor man lights up in drug-fuelled meltdown

2 hours ago
Thai thief caught on CCTV stealing 4,000 baht from Phuket resort Phuket News

Thai thief caught on CCTV stealing 4,000 baht from Phuket resort

2 hours ago
Tranny whammy! Indian tourist rinsed in Pattaya hotel rinse-off Pattaya News

Tranny whammy! Indian tourist rinsed in Pattaya hotel rinse-off

3 hours ago
Phuket locals plea for help for German man with leg injury Phuket News

Phuket locals plea for help for German man with leg injury

19 hours ago
Russian man robbed while urinating in Pattaya roadside forest Pattaya News

Russian man robbed while urinating in Pattaya roadside forest

19 hours ago
Thai man and son arrested over murder of woman in rubber plantation Crime News

Thai man and son arrested over murder of woman in rubber plantation

20 hours ago
Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks Thailand News

Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

20 hours ago
Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk Thailand News

Thai regular customer of Chon Buri Internet café dies on desk

21 hours ago
15 year old Thai boy commits suicide following romantic rejection Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy commits suicide following romantic rejection

21 hours ago
Tragic death of man in Thai police custody raises questions Thailand News

Tragic death of man in Thai police custody raises questions

21 hours ago
SOLSOT Thailand: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers Best Bites

SOLSOT Thailand: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers

21 hours ago
Chaos at Thai Embassies: digital nomads stranded by DTV visa delays Visa Information

Chaos at Thai Embassies: digital nomads stranded by DTV visa delays

22 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects

PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects

Monday, April 28, 2025
Two boys drown in Loei River tragedy in Wang Saphung

Two boys drown in Loei River tragedy in Wang Saphung

Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

Friday, March 28, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x